Angola urges diamond co-operatives to go industrial within two years

Today News

The Angolan government says artisanal and semi-industrial cooperatives should become industrial companies within two years.

The state-owned news agency, Angop quoted minister for mineral resources Diamantino Azevedo, who had a meeting with mineral operators from Lunda Sul province, as saying that diamond co-operatives should be organised in a business way and pay tax if they are to continue operating.

He said compliance with standards was important for preserving the value of natural diamonds.

The minister also said that the bulk of already licensed cooperatives were not productive while others were still in the process of mobilising resources and equipment as well as negotiating partnerships with potential investors or financial backers.

Meanwhile, Azevedo said that the Angolan government is making efforts to diversify from diamonds.

He said Luanda would be focused on the exploration of other metals such as gold, magnesium, and iron.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





