Advanced Diamond Online Academy - how Branko Deljanin raises awareness among industry professionals
The intercontinental diamond educational web series, launched by BrankoGems Advanced Diamond Online Academy, premiered on April 9, 2021. A special course, created for diamond professionals, aims to raise awareness among industry players on diamonds...
26 april 2021
Igor Kevchenkov - “The things that will survive us”
Igor Kevchenkov, Director General of ‘Russkaya Yuvelirnaya Kompaniya (Russian Jewellery Company) No. 1’, one of the seasoned professionals in the jewellery industry due to many years of experience, answered the questions about the state of the...
19 april 2021
Gold brings stability, acts as insurance, and generates higher risk-adjusted returns especially in times of heightened uncertainty
Somasundaram PR (Som) joined the World Gold Council in January 2013, as Managing Director, India. Based in Mumbai, Som is responsible for leading the World Gold Council's activities across the Indian gold market. Som has over 27 years of...
12 april 2021
Flun Gumerov - “I think that a diamond is a unique gift from nature. A synthetic diamond is a man-made imitation of the gift of nature”
Flun Gumerov, Chairman of the Council of the “Jewellers Guild of Russia” Association and the founder of Almaz-Holding, told Rough&Polished about what is new in the legislation relating to the jewellery production and trade, about the sentiments at the...
05 april 2021
Lucapa narrows kimberlites search
Lucapa Diamond and its Lulo partners have been for close to a decade searching for the kimberlite source or sources of alluvial diamonds being recovered from within the Lulo diamond concession, in Angola. The company believes that the frequent recovery...
29 march 2021
Angola urges diamond co-operatives to go industrial within two years
The state-owned news agency, Angop quoted minister for mineral resources Diamantino Azevedo, who had a meeting with mineral operators from Lunda Sul province, as saying that diamond co-operatives should be organised in a business way and pay tax if they are to continue operating.
He said compliance with standards was important for preserving the value of natural diamonds.
The minister also said that the bulk of already licensed cooperatives were not productive while others were still in the process of mobilising resources and equipment as well as negotiating partnerships with potential investors or financial backers.
Meanwhile, Azevedo said that the Angolan government is making efforts to diversify from diamonds.
He said Luanda would be focused on the exploration of other metals such as gold, magnesium, and iron.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished