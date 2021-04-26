Exclusive
Advanced Diamond Online Academy - how Branko Deljanin raises awareness among industry professionals
The intercontinental diamond educational web series, launched by BrankoGems Advanced Diamond Online Academy, premiered on April 9, 2021. A special course, created for diamond professionals, aims to raise awareness among industry players on diamonds...
26 april 2021
Igor Kevchenkov - “The things that will survive us”
Igor Kevchenkov, Director General of ‘Russkaya Yuvelirnaya Kompaniya (Russian Jewellery Company) No. 1’, one of the seasoned professionals in the jewellery industry due to many years of experience, answered the questions about the state of the...
19 april 2021
Gold brings stability, acts as insurance, and generates higher risk-adjusted returns especially in times of heightened uncertainty
Somasundaram PR (Som) joined the World Gold Council in January 2013, as Managing Director, India. Based in Mumbai, Som is responsible for leading the World Gold Council's activities across the Indian gold market. Som has over 27 years of...
12 april 2021
Flun Gumerov - “I think that a diamond is a unique gift from nature. A synthetic diamond is a man-made imitation of the gift of nature”
Flun Gumerov, Chairman of the Council of the “Jewellers Guild of Russia” Association and the founder of Almaz-Holding, told Rough&Polished about what is new in the legislation relating to the jewellery production and trade, about the sentiments at the...
05 april 2021
Lucapa narrows kimberlites search
Lucapa Diamond and its Lulo partners have been for close to a decade searching for the kimberlite source or sources of alluvial diamonds being recovered from within the Lulo diamond concession, in Angola. The company believes that the frequent recovery...
29 march 2021
ALROSA Supervisory Board recommends H2 2020 dividends of RUB 70.3 bn
In accordance with ALROSA’s Dividend Policy, the Supervisory Board recommended the AGM to distribute RUB 70.3 bn, or RUB 9.54 per share as dividends for H2 2020, up 47% vs the FY2019 payout.
“As proposed by the Company's management, in March 2021, the Board approved changes to the financial and dividend policies to enhance resilience and sustainability of our business. In particular, it increased the target minimum liquidity reserve to RUB 70 bn and adjusted the methodology for determining the amount of dividend payout for Net Debt/EBITDA below 1.0x. In view of the changes, the Supervisory Board recommended distributing record high RUB 70.3 bn, or 80% of free cash flow for the period as dividends for H2 2020. The decision confirms the Company's commitment to balancing the interests of shareholders and robust financial stability of the business,” said Sergey Ivanov, ALROSA CEO.
The General Meeting of Shareholders will be convened on 16 June 2021. The recommended record date for dividends is 4 July 2021.