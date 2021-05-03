Exclusive
Stephan Wolzok: When we’re all able to go back to our “normal” lives, then the market will do the same
Rubel & Ménasché, the well-known Paris-based diamond company and member of the Dali Group, has been supplying the jewelry houses of Place Vendôme with high-end small goods for over 50 years. The company has been granted European Commission “Authorized...
03 may 2021
Advanced Diamond Online Academy - how Branko Deljanin raises awareness among industry professionals
The intercontinental diamond educational web series, launched by BrankoGems Advanced Diamond Online Academy, premiered on April 9, 2021. A special course, created for diamond professionals, aims to raise awareness among industry players on diamonds...
26 april 2021
Igor Kevchenkov - “The things that will survive us”
Igor Kevchenkov, Director General of ‘Russkaya Yuvelirnaya Kompaniya (Russian Jewellery Company) No. 1’, one of the seasoned professionals in the jewellery industry due to many years of experience, answered the questions about the state of the...
19 april 2021
Gold brings stability, acts as insurance, and generates higher risk-adjusted returns especially in times of heightened uncertainty
Somasundaram PR (Som) joined the World Gold Council in January 2013, as Managing Director, India. Based in Mumbai, Som is responsible for leading the World Gold Council's activities across the Indian gold market. Som has over 27 years of...
12 april 2021
Flun Gumerov - “I think that a diamond is a unique gift from nature. A synthetic diamond is a man-made imitation of the gift of nature”
Flun Gumerov, Chairman of the Council of the “Jewellers Guild of Russia” Association and the founder of Almaz-Holding, told Rough&Polished about what is new in the legislation relating to the jewellery production and trade, about the sentiments at the...
05 april 2021
The first jewelry exhibition of the EAEU "J-1 Kazakhstan" will be held in Nur-Sultan
According to the organizing committee, "J-1 Kazakhstan" will be the first official jewelry exhibition of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) with the participation of leading jewelry manufacturers, suppliers of precious metals and stones, as well as politicians and industry experts from different countries.
The program of the event will include a premium exhibition of precious products and a jewelry congress to discuss key issues of the industry, international exchange of experience and the promotion of promising initiatives.
One of the main agenda of "J-1 Kazakhstan" will be the launch of the Eurasian Jewelry Export Bureau: the signing of its charter documents is scheduled for one of the days of the "Astana Finance Days" conference. The new organization will be designed to expand the sales channels of jewelry products of the EAEU member states and ensure the competitiveness of manufacturers and sellers on the world market.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished