The first jewelry exhibition of the EAEU "J-1 Kazakhstan" will be held in Nur-Sultan

The International Jewelry Exhibition-Congress "J-1 Kazakhstan" will be held from June 30 to July 2 in Nur-Sultan. The event will take place within the framework of the annual financial conference "Astana Finance Days".

According to the organizing committee, "J-1 Kazakhstan" will be the first official jewelry exhibition of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) with the participation of leading jewelry manufacturers, suppliers of precious metals and stones, as well as politicians and industry experts from different countries.

The program of the event will include a premium exhibition of precious products and a jewelry congress to discuss key issues of the industry, international exchange of experience and the promotion of promising initiatives.

One of the main agenda of "J-1 Kazakhstan" will be the launch of the Eurasian Jewelry Export Bureau: the signing of its charter documents is scheduled for one of the days of the "Astana Finance Days" conference. The new organization will be designed to expand the sales channels of jewelry products of the EAEU member states and ensure the competitiveness of manufacturers and sellers on the world market.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





