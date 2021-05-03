The International jewelry exhibition-congress will be held in Moscow in September

The International jewelry exhibition-congress J-1 will be held on September 26-28 at the Gostiny Dvor exhibition complex in Moscow.

According to the organizing committee, the exhibition will unite on one platform all segments of the jewelry industry in Russia, provide specialists from different countries with comfortable conditions for exchanging experience and allow guests to get acquainted with the current trends in the industry.

This year's program of events will include a brand fair, an educational congress, a professional competition for jewelry designers and a workshop. The complex of J-1 activities is designed to promote the development of the industry, popularise the jewelry business and promote the exhibition participants in both the B2B and B2C sectors.

For the first time within the framework of J-1 will be held "Moscow Jewelry Sunday" - an event aimed at active involvement of the end consumer. Jewelry displays, beauty corners, jewelry selection workshops, autograph sessions, promotions, and discounts will allow visitors to plunge into the world of precious products and feel like an integral part of the event.

At the same time, the organizers will create all the necessary conditions not only for retail but also for wholesale trade: this year, a department for working with buyers was created for this purpose.

Another new product of the year will be the franchise gallery. Franchisors will be able to demonstrate shop windows to the most interested circle of people, and franchisees will be able to get acquainted with a number of offers in one place.

The second most important area of work of J-1 will be the already recognized prestigious and high-status educational congress. A diverse program of presentations by leading speakers of the industry and related industries will include both lectures that will be of interest to a wide audience, and discussions designed primarily for specialized specialists, including craftsmen and designers.

The latter, in particular, will be able to compete for awards at the J-1 Jewelry and applied arts competition.

As part of the J-1 WorkShop, guests will be able to attend demo and master classes, including sketching and cutting. One of the days will be dedicated to gemology – the country's leading experts will talk about the nature of grown stones, share relevant information and show the most effective methods of processing raw materials in practice.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





