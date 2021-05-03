Exclusive
Stephan Wolzok: When we’re all able to go back to our “normal” lives, then the market will do the same
Rubel & Ménasché, the well-known Paris-based diamond company and member of the Dali Group, has been supplying the jewelry houses of Place Vendôme with high-end small goods for over 50 years. The company has been granted European Commission “Authorized...
03 may 2021
Advanced Diamond Online Academy - how Branko Deljanin raises awareness among industry professionals
The intercontinental diamond educational web series, launched by BrankoGems Advanced Diamond Online Academy, premiered on April 9, 2021. A special course, created for diamond professionals, aims to raise awareness among industry players on diamonds...
26 april 2021
Igor Kevchenkov - “The things that will survive us”
Igor Kevchenkov, Director General of ‘Russkaya Yuvelirnaya Kompaniya (Russian Jewellery Company) No. 1’, one of the seasoned professionals in the jewellery industry due to many years of experience, answered the questions about the state of the...
19 april 2021
Gold brings stability, acts as insurance, and generates higher risk-adjusted returns especially in times of heightened uncertainty
Somasundaram PR (Som) joined the World Gold Council in January 2013, as Managing Director, India. Based in Mumbai, Som is responsible for leading the World Gold Council's activities across the Indian gold market. Som has over 27 years of...
12 april 2021
Flun Gumerov - “I think that a diamond is a unique gift from nature. A synthetic diamond is a man-made imitation of the gift of nature”
Flun Gumerov, Chairman of the Council of the “Jewellers Guild of Russia” Association and the founder of Almaz-Holding, told Rough&Polished about what is new in the legislation relating to the jewellery production and trade, about the sentiments at the...
05 april 2021
The International jewelry exhibition-congress will be held in Moscow in September
According to the organizing committee, the exhibition will unite on one platform all segments of the jewelry industry in Russia, provide specialists from different countries with comfortable conditions for exchanging experience and allow guests to get acquainted with the current trends in the industry.
This year's program of events will include a brand fair, an educational congress, a professional competition for jewelry designers and a workshop. The complex of J-1 activities is designed to promote the development of the industry, popularise the jewelry business and promote the exhibition participants in both the B2B and B2C sectors.
For the first time within the framework of J-1 will be held "Moscow Jewelry Sunday" - an event aimed at active involvement of the end consumer. Jewelry displays, beauty corners, jewelry selection workshops, autograph sessions, promotions, and discounts will allow visitors to plunge into the world of precious products and feel like an integral part of the event.
At the same time, the organizers will create all the necessary conditions not only for retail but also for wholesale trade: this year, a department for working with buyers was created for this purpose.
Another new product of the year will be the franchise gallery. Franchisors will be able to demonstrate shop windows to the most interested circle of people, and franchisees will be able to get acquainted with a number of offers in one place.
The second most important area of work of J-1 will be the already recognized prestigious and high-status educational congress. A diverse program of presentations by leading speakers of the industry and related industries will include both lectures that will be of interest to a wide audience, and discussions designed primarily for specialized specialists, including craftsmen and designers.
The latter, in particular, will be able to compete for awards at the J-1 Jewelry and applied arts competition.
As part of the J-1 WorkShop, guests will be able to attend demo and master classes, including sketching and cutting. One of the days will be dedicated to gemology – the country's leading experts will talk about the nature of grown stones, share relevant information and show the most effective methods of processing raw materials in practice.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished