The 2nd International competition of jewelers-designers started accepting applications

The organizing committee of the International jewelry exhibition-congress J-1 announced the start of accepting applications for the second International professional competition of jewelry and applied arts to be held September 26-28 in Moscow.

The participants of the first competition, held in 2020, demonstrated a high level of skills and were appreciated by the professional community.

The competition is designed to promote the development of the industry, support modern Russian artists and companies that preserve the traditions in the field of decorative and applied arts.

The contest participants will be able to compete for awards in 12 categories. One of them - "Jewelry Creative" - was introduced this year in order to support innovative jewelers who prefer unusual combinations of materials and unconventional forms.

The works will be evaluated by a professional jury headed by the enamel artist Ilgiz Fazulzyanov, a two-time winner of the Grand Prix of the International Jewelry Design Excellence Award. The curator of the competition is the historian, art critic and jewelry stylist Irina Rybakova.

Participation in the contest is free of charge.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





