Stephan Wolzok: When we’re all able to go back to our “normal” lives, then the market will do the same
Rubel & Ménasché, the well-known Paris-based diamond company and member of the Dali Group, has been supplying the jewelry houses of Place Vendôme with high-end small goods for over 50 years. The company has been granted European Commission “Authorized...
Yesterday
Advanced Diamond Online Academy - how Branko Deljanin raises awareness among industry professionals
The intercontinental diamond educational web series, launched by BrankoGems Advanced Diamond Online Academy, premiered on April 9, 2021. A special course, created for diamond professionals, aims to raise awareness among industry players on diamonds...
26 april 2021
Igor Kevchenkov - “The things that will survive us”
Igor Kevchenkov, Director General of ‘Russkaya Yuvelirnaya Kompaniya (Russian Jewellery Company) No. 1’, one of the seasoned professionals in the jewellery industry due to many years of experience, answered the questions about the state of the...
19 april 2021
Gold brings stability, acts as insurance, and generates higher risk-adjusted returns especially in times of heightened uncertainty
Somasundaram PR (Som) joined the World Gold Council in January 2013, as Managing Director, India. Based in Mumbai, Som is responsible for leading the World Gold Council's activities across the Indian gold market. Som has over 27 years of...
12 april 2021
Flun Gumerov - “I think that a diamond is a unique gift from nature. A synthetic diamond is a man-made imitation of the gift of nature”
Flun Gumerov, Chairman of the Council of the “Jewellers Guild of Russia” Association and the founder of Almaz-Holding, told Rough&Polished about what is new in the legislation relating to the jewellery production and trade, about the sentiments at the...
05 april 2021
The 2nd International competition of jewelers-designers started accepting applications
The participants of the first competition, held in 2020, demonstrated a high level of skills and were appreciated by the professional community.
The competition is designed to promote the development of the industry, support modern Russian artists and companies that preserve the traditions in the field of decorative and applied arts.
The contest participants will be able to compete for awards in 12 categories. One of them - "Jewelry Creative" - was introduced this year in order to support innovative jewelers who prefer unusual combinations of materials and unconventional forms.
The works will be evaluated by a professional jury headed by the enamel artist Ilgiz Fazulzyanov, a two-time winner of the Grand Prix of the International Jewelry Design Excellence Award. The curator of the competition is the historian, art critic and jewelry stylist Irina Rybakova.
Participation in the contest is free of charge.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished