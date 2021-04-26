Istanbul Jewelry Show postponed for fourth time to March 2022

The Istanbul Jewelry Show, which was originally scheduled to take place in March 2020, has now been re-arranged for March 2022. The show has been postponed for a fourth time because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, the organizers said that the safety and success of their colleagues, partners, customers, and exhibitors was their top priority and the reason they had again postponed the event.

Established in 1986, the Istanbul Show describes itself as "one of the top five jewellery exhibitions in the world".

The event, at the CNR Expo, Istanbul Fair Center, was initially postponed to June 2020, then March 2021, and then May 2021.

According to the organizers, postponing the show again was the right decision to achieve a more prosperous and accessible event, in consideration of the continuing restrictions on international travel.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





