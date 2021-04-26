Exclusive
Advanced Diamond Online Academy - how Branko Deljanin raises awareness among industry professionals
The intercontinental diamond educational web series, launched by BrankoGems Advanced Diamond Online Academy, premiered on April 9, 2021. A special course, created for diamond professionals, aims to raise awareness among industry players on diamonds...
26 april 2021
Igor Kevchenkov - “The things that will survive us”
Igor Kevchenkov, Director General of ‘Russkaya Yuvelirnaya Kompaniya (Russian Jewellery Company) No. 1’, one of the seasoned professionals in the jewellery industry due to many years of experience, answered the questions about the state of the...
19 april 2021
Gold brings stability, acts as insurance, and generates higher risk-adjusted returns especially in times of heightened uncertainty
Somasundaram PR (Som) joined the World Gold Council in January 2013, as Managing Director, India. Based in Mumbai, Som is responsible for leading the World Gold Council's activities across the Indian gold market. Som has over 27 years of...
12 april 2021
Flun Gumerov - “I think that a diamond is a unique gift from nature. A synthetic diamond is a man-made imitation of the gift of nature”
Flun Gumerov, Chairman of the Council of the “Jewellers Guild of Russia” Association and the founder of Almaz-Holding, told Rough&Polished about what is new in the legislation relating to the jewellery production and trade, about the sentiments at the...
05 april 2021
Lucapa narrows kimberlites search
Lucapa Diamond and its Lulo partners have been for close to a decade searching for the kimberlite source or sources of alluvial diamonds being recovered from within the Lulo diamond concession, in Angola. The company believes that the frequent recovery...
29 march 2021
Q1 Antwerp diamond trade underscored rebound and leadership
Year-on-year, the total value of traded rough diamonds on the Antwerp market rose to nearly US$5 billion, or 50 million carats of imported and exported rough diamonds. The 25% jump is impressive considering January and February 2020 - the last months before the global outbreak of the COVID crisis – were considered strong months as the industry was emerging from the 2019 dip. Rough imports were up 13% in value to 24 million carats, while exports rose 40% in value, to nearly 25 million carats compared to Q1 2020.
As for polished, the increases are more modest, but significant to indicate market recovery in the industry’s main consumer markets. Compared to the same period in 2020, volumes of exported and imported polished combined are up to +2 million carats, equaling US$ 3.6 billion. Exports to China even increased 435% in volume and 461% in value and to the US rose 44% and 23% respectively, the Diamond loupe reported.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished