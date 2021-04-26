Exclusive
Advanced Diamond Online Academy - how Branko Deljanin raises awareness among industry professionals
The intercontinental diamond educational web series, launched by BrankoGems Advanced Diamond Online Academy, premiered on April 9, 2021. A special course, created for diamond professionals, aims to raise awareness among industry players on diamonds...
26 april 2021
Igor Kevchenkov - “The things that will survive us”
Igor Kevchenkov, Director General of ‘Russkaya Yuvelirnaya Kompaniya (Russian Jewellery Company) No. 1’, one of the seasoned professionals in the jewellery industry due to many years of experience, answered the questions about the state of the...
19 april 2021
Gold brings stability, acts as insurance, and generates higher risk-adjusted returns especially in times of heightened uncertainty
Somasundaram PR (Som) joined the World Gold Council in January 2013, as Managing Director, India. Based in Mumbai, Som is responsible for leading the World Gold Council's activities across the Indian gold market. Som has over 27 years of...
12 april 2021
Flun Gumerov - “I think that a diamond is a unique gift from nature. A synthetic diamond is a man-made imitation of the gift of nature”
Flun Gumerov, Chairman of the Council of the “Jewellers Guild of Russia” Association and the founder of Almaz-Holding, told Rough&Polished about what is new in the legislation relating to the jewellery production and trade, about the sentiments at the...
05 april 2021
Lucapa narrows kimberlites search
Lucapa Diamond and its Lulo partners have been for close to a decade searching for the kimberlite source or sources of alluvial diamonds being recovered from within the Lulo diamond concession, in Angola. The company believes that the frequent recovery...
29 march 2021
Anglo in joint research to explore PGMs-based tech on hydrogen storage, electric vehicles
Umicore is a leading supplier of catalysts for Proton Exchange Membrane fuel cell electric vehicles.
Anglo said the joint research and development programme aims to take the process through which hydrogen is chemically bonded to a liquid (known as a liquid organic hydrogen carrier or LOHC) a step further, targeting new PGMs-based catalyst technologies that can be installed directly in FCEVs and other forms of transport.
"The LOHC technology provides an attractive pathway to emission-free and cost-effective hydrogen-fuelled transport," said Anglo American executive head of PGMs market development, Benny Oeyen.
"Anglo American believes that the particular catalytic properties of PGMs can further enhance the process by streamlining the logistics and offer a far simpler experience for consumers – combined with a similarly quick refuelling time and range as a conventional petrol or diesel vehicles – while also reducing costs across the entire value chain," he said.
Anglo American was an early supporter of the global potential for a hydrogen economy, recognising its role in enabling the shift to greener energy and cleaner transport, according to Anglo American Platinum chief executive Natascha Viljoen.
"With our platinum group metals playing a critical catalytic role in many technologies related to green hydrogen production and hydrogen-fuelled transportation, we are investing in those technologies that support a long-term investment environment for hydrogen to deliver its potential," she said.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished