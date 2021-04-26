Anglo in joint research to explore PGMs-based tech on hydrogen storage, electric vehicles

Anglo American, through its platinum group metals (PGMs) business Anglo American Platinum, has partnered with Umicore to research and develop a ground-breaking technology that has the potential to transform the way hydrogen can be stored and used to power fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs).

Umicore is a leading supplier of catalysts for Proton Exchange Membrane fuel cell electric vehicles.

Anglo said the joint research and development programme aims to take the process through which hydrogen is chemically bonded to a liquid (known as a liquid organic hydrogen carrier or LOHC) a step further, targeting new PGMs-based catalyst technologies that can be installed directly in FCEVs and other forms of transport.

"The LOHC technology provides an attractive pathway to emission-free and cost-effective hydrogen-fuelled transport," said Anglo American executive head of PGMs market development, Benny Oeyen.

"Anglo American believes that the particular catalytic properties of PGMs can further enhance the process by streamlining the logistics and offer a far simpler experience for consumers – combined with a similarly quick refuelling time and range as a conventional petrol or diesel vehicles – while also reducing costs across the entire value chain," he said.

Anglo American was an early supporter of the global potential for a hydrogen economy, recognising its role in enabling the shift to greener energy and cleaner transport, according to Anglo American Platinum chief executive Natascha Viljoen.

"With our platinum group metals playing a critical catalytic role in many technologies related to green hydrogen production and hydrogen-fuelled transportation, we are investing in those technologies that support a long-term investment environment for hydrogen to deliver its potential," she said.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





