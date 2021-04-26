Exclusive
Advanced Diamond Online Academy - how Branko Deljanin raises awareness among industry professionals
The intercontinental diamond educational web series, launched by BrankoGems Advanced Diamond Online Academy, premiered on April 9, 2021. A special course, created for diamond professionals, aims to raise awareness among industry players on diamonds...
Igor Kevchenkov - “The things that will survive us”
Igor Kevchenkov, Director General of ‘Russkaya Yuvelirnaya Kompaniya (Russian Jewellery Company) No. 1’, one of the seasoned professionals in the jewellery industry due to many years of experience, answered the questions about the state of the...
Gold brings stability, acts as insurance, and generates higher risk-adjusted returns especially in times of heightened uncertainty
Somasundaram PR (Som) joined the World Gold Council in January 2013, as Managing Director, India. Based in Mumbai, Som is responsible for leading the World Gold Council's activities across the Indian gold market. Som has over 27 years of...
Flun Gumerov - “I think that a diamond is a unique gift from nature. A synthetic diamond is a man-made imitation of the gift of nature”
Flun Gumerov, Chairman of the Council of the “Jewellers Guild of Russia” Association and the founder of Almaz-Holding, told Rough&Polished about what is new in the legislation relating to the jewellery production and trade, about the sentiments at the...
Lucapa narrows kimberlites search
Lucapa Diamond and its Lulo partners have been for close to a decade searching for the kimberlite source or sources of alluvial diamonds being recovered from within the Lulo diamond concession, in Angola. The company believes that the frequent recovery...
Angola mulls processing 20% of locally mined diamonds
De Azevedo said Angola should expand its cutting and polishing factories from the current three that were established in the last four years.
He told mining operators in Dundo, eastern Lunda Norte province that the plan to process 20% of the diamond produced in the country would be achieved in the "medium to long term".
Meanwhile, the minister said Angola will go ahead with its plans to open its diamond development hub this year in Saurimo, Lunda Sul.
The diamond hub will have the capacity to house 26 polishing factories.
He also said that a polishing factory will this year be constructed in the municipality of Chitato, in Lunda Norte, through a private investment of $20 million.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished