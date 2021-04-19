Inauguration of monument to "Geologists of the Russian North"

Image credit: AGD DIAMONDS

A solemn ceremony of inaugurating the monument to the Geologists of the Russian North was held yesterday in Arkhangelsk in front of the office of AGD DIAMONDS. The inauguration was timed to the 90th anniversary of AGD DIAMONDS, which is the legal successor of the Northern Geological Exploration Trust founded on April 22, 1931.The inauguration ceremony was attended by Alexander Tsybulsky, Governor of the Arkhangelsk Province, Dmitri Morev, Head of the Arkhangelsk City Municipality, deputies of the Arkhangelsk Province Assembly, representatives of the scientific community, veterans, management, and employees of AGD DIAMONDS.Addressing the audience, Alexander Tsybulsky said: “The monument to the Geologists of the Russian North is a monument that by all means should be in the capital of the Arkhangelsk Province. It was from here that expeditions went to the Timan-Pechora area, thanks to which the country acquired a highly rich oil and gas resource in the North-West, and hundreds of geological teams from Arkhangelsk, overcoming the most difficult conditions of the tundra, taiga, and the Arctic, conducted successful search and exploration of bauxite, diamond, and other mineral deposits. It is indicative of how great the geography of the work carried out by the Arkhangelsk geologists is - they successfully worked even in the Kaliningrad Province. Many thanks to the veterans! Your selfless labor feat serves as a reliable foundation for our common future, for the future of our children, for the development of new technologies and new processing ventures in the domestic industry. Thanks to the management of AGD DIAMONDS for the initiative taken to create such a wonderful monument, for the respect for traditions and the preservation of generations continuity.”Viktor Chernov, Chairman of the Regional Council of Veteran Geological Explorers in his speech noted that the high efficiency of the work done by Arkhangelsk geologists manifested itself in the very first years after the Great Patriotic War - a series of great geological victories began in 1949, with the discovery of the North Onega bauxite deposits, and then continued with the creation of the Timan-Pechora oil and gas and Arkhangelsk diamond provinces. "This monument is an eternal symbol of creation, search, loyalty to one's duty and business," Victor Chernov summed up.One of the authors of the monument, sculptor Sergei Syukhin said: “It was easy, and it was a pleasure to work creating the sculpture because artists and geologists are romantic brothers. I am sincerely glad that now our monument stands in front of the main geological building in Arkhangelsk. "The honorary right to open the monument to the "Geologists of the Russian North" was entrusted to Elisey Verichev, the discoverer of the Lomonosov diamond deposit, and Nikolay Golovin, the discoverer of the Grib diamond deposit.The monument to the Geologists of the Russian North was erected on the initiative of the management of AGD DIAMONDS with the support of the Government of the Arkhangelsk Province and the Council of Veteran Geological Explorers. The authors of the monument are sculptor Gennadi Pravotorov, People's Artist of the Russian Federation; sculptor Sergei Syukhin, Honored Artist of the Russian Federation; architects Artur Tokarev and Dmitri Yaskorsky.