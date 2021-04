Responsible Jewellery Council launches SDG Taskforce

Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC), the leading standard-setting organisation for the jewellery and watch supply chain, announced the launch of an SDG Taskforce to create a unified platform to benchmark members’ progress in the implementation of the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).The UN SDGs are a call to action for all countries, organisations and people to come together in partnership to achieve a more sustainable and fairer future for all.The SDG Taskforce includes 26 leaders of the global jewellery industry together with the representatives of NGOs, other trade organisations and academia who will convene on a regular basis to drive change and track progress throughout the supply chain – from mining to retail. The SDG Taskforce will report on progress made within member companies and the industry through the annual RJC Progress Report and updates will be published to a dedicated web page ( http://responsiblejewellery.com/sdg-taskforce/) The SDG Taskforce will establish an SDG Action Platform to coordinate the efforts of the industry, launch a global library of best practices, build a unified reporting framework based on existing international best practices, and further develop new ways and ideas to implement the 17 UN SDGs within the watch and jewellery industry.