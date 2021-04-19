Luk Fook’s retail sales grows a whopping 30% in Q4

Jeweller Luk Fook Holdings (International) Ltd has reported robust retail sales performance in Q4. Attributing it to a low base effect and the recent decline in gold prices, Lukfook said group sales recovered from a loss of 29 per cent last quarter to a growth of 30 per cent from January to March 2021.

According to the company, with effective pandemic control of COVID-19, same-store sales in mainland China almost doubled during the quarter. Also, sales in Hong Kong and Macau, too, rebounded recording a 19 per cent growth in Q4.

Sales of gold and fixed-price jewellery products rose by 28 per cent in Hong Kong and 9 per cent in Macau. Same-store sales of self-operated shops in mainland China were also higher by 93 per cent, with gold and fixed-price jewellery items improving by 110 per cent and 62 per cent, respectively.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





