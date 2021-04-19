Diamcor sells diamonds for $278.78/ct

Today News

Diamcor Mining, which is processing quarry material at its Krone Endora at Venetia project in South Africa has sold 2,122.76 carats of rough diamonds for $591,733 at the first tender of its new fiscal year starting April 1, 2021.

The tender resulted in a combined average price of $278.78 per carat.

Diamcor said the average dollar per carat achieved for the balance of the 2,122.76 carats of rough diamonds tendered and sold, excluding the noted gem-quality 12.87-carat diamond, continued to remain strong, as in previous recent tender and sales, at $234.73 per carat.

Of the total diamonds placed under the hammer, 1,879.87 carats were tendered and sold in Dubai UEA, generating gross revenues of $564,189, resulting in an average price of $300.12 per carat.

Only 242.89 carats of the run of mine rough diamonds were sold to the South African State Diamond Trader, for gross revenues of $27,584, resulting in an average price of $113.57 per carat.

"We are pleased with these excellent results, which are further confirmation of our ability to achieve strong dollar per carat and gross revenue numbers while continuing to operate on lower volumes due to the global Pandemic," said company chief executive Dean Taylor.

"Despite continuing to operate on a reduced basis to stringently manage costs, our ongoing planning and preparations to increase processing volumes remain a key focus."



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





