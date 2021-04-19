Exclusive
Advanced Diamond Online Academy - how Branko Deljanin raises awareness among industry professionals
The intercontinental diamond educational web series, launched by BrankoGems Advanced Diamond Online Academy, premiered on April 9, 2021. A special course, created for diamond professionals, aims to raise awareness among industry players on diamonds...
Today
Igor Kevchenkov - “The things that will survive us”
Igor Kevchenkov, Director General of ‘Russkaya Yuvelirnaya Kompaniya (Russian Jewellery Company) No. 1’, one of the seasoned professionals in the jewellery industry due to many years of experience, answered the questions about the state of the...
19 april 2021
Gold brings stability, acts as insurance, and generates higher risk-adjusted returns especially in times of heightened uncertainty
Somasundaram PR (Som) joined the World Gold Council in January 2013, as Managing Director, India. Based in Mumbai, Som is responsible for leading the World Gold Council's activities across the Indian gold market. Som has over 27 years of...
12 april 2021
Flun Gumerov - “I think that a diamond is a unique gift from nature. A synthetic diamond is a man-made imitation of the gift of nature”
Flun Gumerov, Chairman of the Council of the “Jewellers Guild of Russia” Association and the founder of Almaz-Holding, told Rough&Polished about what is new in the legislation relating to the jewellery production and trade, about the sentiments at the...
05 april 2021
Lucapa narrows kimberlites search
Lucapa Diamond and its Lulo partners have been for close to a decade searching for the kimberlite source or sources of alluvial diamonds being recovered from within the Lulo diamond concession, in Angola. The company believes that the frequent recovery...
29 march 2021
Diamcor sells diamonds for $278.78/ct
The tender resulted in a combined average price of $278.78 per carat.
Diamcor said the average dollar per carat achieved for the balance of the 2,122.76 carats of rough diamonds tendered and sold, excluding the noted gem-quality 12.87-carat diamond, continued to remain strong, as in previous recent tender and sales, at $234.73 per carat.
Of the total diamonds placed under the hammer, 1,879.87 carats were tendered and sold in Dubai UEA, generating gross revenues of $564,189, resulting in an average price of $300.12 per carat.
Only 242.89 carats of the run of mine rough diamonds were sold to the South African State Diamond Trader, for gross revenues of $27,584, resulting in an average price of $113.57 per carat.
"We are pleased with these excellent results, which are further confirmation of our ability to achieve strong dollar per carat and gross revenue numbers while continuing to operate on lower volumes due to the global Pandemic," said company chief executive Dean Taylor.
"Despite continuing to operate on a reduced basis to stringently manage costs, our ongoing planning and preparations to increase processing volumes remain a key focus."
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished