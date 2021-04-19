Exclusive
Advanced Diamond Online Academy - how Branko Deljanin raises awareness among industry professionals
The intercontinental diamond educational web series, launched by BrankoGems Advanced Diamond Online Academy, premiered on April 9, 2021. A special course, created for diamond professionals, aims to raise awareness among industry players on diamonds...
Igor Kevchenkov - “The things that will survive us”
Igor Kevchenkov, Director General of ‘Russkaya Yuvelirnaya Kompaniya (Russian Jewellery Company) No. 1’, one of the seasoned professionals in the jewellery industry due to many years of experience, answered the questions about the state of the...
Gold brings stability, acts as insurance, and generates higher risk-adjusted returns especially in times of heightened uncertainty
Somasundaram PR (Som) joined the World Gold Council in January 2013, as Managing Director, India. Based in Mumbai, Som is responsible for leading the World Gold Council's activities across the Indian gold market. Som has over 27 years of...
Flun Gumerov - “I think that a diamond is a unique gift from nature. A synthetic diamond is a man-made imitation of the gift of nature”
Flun Gumerov, Chairman of the Council of the “Jewellers Guild of Russia” Association and the founder of Almaz-Holding, told Rough&Polished about what is new in the legislation relating to the jewellery production and trade, about the sentiments at the...
Lucapa narrows kimberlites search
Lucapa Diamond and its Lulo partners have been for close to a decade searching for the kimberlite source or sources of alluvial diamonds being recovered from within the Lulo diamond concession, in Angola. The company believes that the frequent recovery...
Debswana earmarks $6bln to build underground diamond mine at Jwaneng
Jwaneng is already the richest diamond mine in the world in value terms.
Debswana head of transformation and innovation Thabo Balopi was quoted by Bloomberg as saying that the new section of the mine will have more than 360 km of tunnel development.
Jwaneng's underground mine, which is expected to achieve full production by 2034, will record production of about 9 million carats, pushing the current operation's lifespan by 20 years.
The mine, which was opened in 1982, contributes nearly half the carats of De Beers' annual output.
Jwaneng produced 3.2 million carats in the first quarter of 2021, which is 41% of De Beers' total production for the period.
The last expansion cost of more than $2.2 billion transformed Jwaneng into one of the world's largest open-pit diamond mines.
