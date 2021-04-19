Debswana earmarks $6bln to build underground diamond mine at Jwaneng

Today News

Debswana, a joint venture between De Beers and the government of Botswana, is set to invest $6 billion to build the world's largest underground diamond mine at Jwaneng mine.

Jwaneng is already the richest diamond mine in the world in value terms.

Debswana head of transformation and innovation Thabo Balopi was quoted by Bloomberg as saying that the new section of the mine will have more than 360 km of tunnel development.

Jwaneng's underground mine, which is expected to achieve full production by 2034, will record production of about 9 million carats, pushing the current operation's lifespan by 20 years.

The mine, which was opened in 1982, contributes nearly half the carats of De Beers' annual output.

Jwaneng produced 3.2 million carats in the first quarter of 2021, which is 41% of De Beers' total production for the period.

The last expansion cost of more than $2.2 billion transformed Jwaneng into one of the world's largest open-pit diamond mines.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



