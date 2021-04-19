Exclusive
Advanced Diamond Online Academy - how Branko Deljanin raises awareness among industry professionals
The intercontinental diamond educational web series, launched by BrankoGems Advanced Diamond Online Academy, premiered on April 9, 2021. A special course, created for diamond professionals, aims to raise awareness among industry players on diamonds...
Igor Kevchenkov - “The things that will survive us”
Igor Kevchenkov, Director General of ‘Russkaya Yuvelirnaya Kompaniya (Russian Jewellery Company) No. 1’, one of the seasoned professionals in the jewellery industry due to many years of experience, answered the questions about the state of the...
19 april 2021
Gold brings stability, acts as insurance, and generates higher risk-adjusted returns especially in times of heightened uncertainty
Somasundaram PR (Som) joined the World Gold Council in January 2013, as Managing Director, India. Based in Mumbai, Som is responsible for leading the World Gold Council's activities across the Indian gold market. Som has over 27 years of...
12 april 2021
Flun Gumerov - “I think that a diamond is a unique gift from nature. A synthetic diamond is a man-made imitation of the gift of nature”
Flun Gumerov, Chairman of the Council of the “Jewellers Guild of Russia” Association and the founder of Almaz-Holding, told Rough&Polished about what is new in the legislation relating to the jewellery production and trade, about the sentiments at the...
05 april 2021
Lucapa narrows kimberlites search
Lucapa Diamond and its Lulo partners have been for close to a decade searching for the kimberlite source or sources of alluvial diamonds being recovered from within the Lulo diamond concession, in Angola. The company believes that the frequent recovery...
29 march 2021
Gem Diamonds boosts Q1 output at Letšeng as revenue dips
However, the company's revenue for the period eased 7% to $43.9 million from the previous year's $47.3 million.
The average price achieved in the first quarter of 2021 went up by 1% to $1,630 per carat against $1,615 per carat in the comparative period last year.
Gem said the prices achieved for Letšeng's diamonds reflected the continued improvement in market conditions.
"It is pleasing to see that carat production during the period was up [against] some 11% on the same period in 2020 and that the average price of $1,630 per carat was also slightly up on Q1 2020," said company chief executive Clifford Elphick.
"Although the production from the mining mix was not as impressive as the second half of 2020, with fewer large diamonds recovered due to the areas accessed under the mining plan, prices achieved on a like for like basis remained strong for Letšeng's high-value diamond production."
Gem ended the period with $26.9 million of cash on hand and Letšeng paid the remaining dividend of $10.0 million that was declared in 2020.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished