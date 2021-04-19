Norilsk Nickel joins the Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance

Norilsk Nickel, the world's largest producer of palladium and one of the biggest producers of nickel, platinum, and copper, has joined the Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance (IRMA).

The miner is one of the five companies that joined the organisation since January this year.

IRMA said the mining companies will be welcomed as pending members until they commence an independent audit of a mine site or exploration/development project.

It said this process works for transparency in their mine review.

The Washington-based organisation seeks to protect people and the environment directly affected by mining.

IRMA said it offers independent third-party verification and certification against a comprehensive standard for all mined materials that provides 'one-stop coverage' of the full range of issues related to the impacts of industrial-scale mines.



