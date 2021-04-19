14.7 kg of smuggled gold seized at Kochi Port in India

Today News

In a major crackdown, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on 20 April seized 14.7 kg of gold from baggage that arrived at Kochi port. Even though gold seizure from airports is common in Kerala, it was after years of a gap that gold was seized from a seaport in the State.

According to DRI officers, following the seizure, searches were carried out in various locations, and the seized gold is valued at Rs 72 million which is the highest one this year.

A native of Kerala State booked and sent the shipping cargo from Dubai. The gold was cleverly concealed inside a refrigerator. There were more than 120 gold biscuits. The person who sent the cargo was in Kochi to receive the cargo.

DRI suspect that the gang involved in gold smuggling had used the sea route earlier. With gold being seized at airports frequently, the gang switched to ship cargo. It is also being investigated whether any Customs officials are involved.

After the seizure of gold sent through a diplomatic channel in Thiruvananthapuram airport last year, this would be the largest seizure of smuggled gold in recent times.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





