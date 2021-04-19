Exclusive
Igor Kevchenkov - “The things that will survive us”
Igor Kevchenkov, Director General of ‘Russkaya Yuvelirnaya Kompaniya (Russian Jewellery Company) No. 1’, one of the seasoned professionals in the jewellery industry due to many years of experience, answered the questions about the state of the...
19 april 2021
Gold brings stability, acts as insurance, and generates higher risk-adjusted returns especially in times of heightened uncertainty
Somasundaram PR (Som) joined the World Gold Council in January 2013, as Managing Director, India. Based in Mumbai, Som is responsible for leading the World Gold Council's activities across the Indian gold market. Som has over 27 years of...
12 april 2021
Flun Gumerov - “I think that a diamond is a unique gift from nature. A synthetic diamond is a man-made imitation of the gift of nature”
Flun Gumerov, Chairman of the Council of the “Jewellers Guild of Russia” Association and the founder of Almaz-Holding, told Rough&Polished about what is new in the legislation relating to the jewellery production and trade, about the sentiments at the...
05 april 2021
Lucapa narrows kimberlites search
Lucapa Diamond and its Lulo partners have been for close to a decade searching for the kimberlite source or sources of alluvial diamonds being recovered from within the Lulo diamond concession, in Angola. The company believes that the frequent recovery...
29 march 2021
Shashikant D Shah: “Mined diamonds and LGDs are separate categories”
Armed with a commerce degree, Shashikant D Shah entered the diamond trade by opening a diamond Jewellery Showroom exclusively for Nakshatra and Asmi brands in 2003 and has not looked back since. DM Gems came into being in 2003 with Shashikant as Founder/Owner...
22 march 2021
China’s gold price approaches the $1800 level
About the performance of the gold price, Adam Cause, President of Libertas Wealth Management Group, said that gold prices have risen since hitting a double bottom on March 30th, referring to the chart pattern that indicates a possible upward reversal in prices.
The analyst attributed the rise in gold since late March to the decline of the US dollar during the same period, as well as the decline in interest rates, which have become a very overbought area, and the long-term US stock market, which is due to a decline.
Regarding the price of gold, analysts say: “The gold trade was not overly focused on physical demand, as the market instead alternated between interest rates, currency and deflationary issues. In the near term, gold is likely to be vulnerable to the threat of Indian demand and higher interest rates in the United States, but it benefits from the weakening of the dollar and, perhaps to a lesser extent, deflationary psychology.”
Gold is often seen as a hedge against inflation.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished