Exclusive
Igor Kevchenkov - “The things that will survive us”
Igor Kevchenkov, Director General of ‘Russkaya Yuvelirnaya Kompaniya (Russian Jewellery Company) No. 1’, one of the seasoned professionals in the jewellery industry due to many years of experience, answered the questions about the state of the...
19 april 2021
Gold brings stability, acts as insurance, and generates higher risk-adjusted returns especially in times of heightened uncertainty
Somasundaram PR (Som) joined the World Gold Council in January 2013, as Managing Director, India. Based in Mumbai, Som is responsible for leading the World Gold Council's activities across the Indian gold market. Som has over 27 years of...
12 april 2021
Flun Gumerov - “I think that a diamond is a unique gift from nature. A synthetic diamond is a man-made imitation of the gift of nature”
Flun Gumerov, Chairman of the Council of the “Jewellers Guild of Russia” Association and the founder of Almaz-Holding, told Rough&Polished about what is new in the legislation relating to the jewellery production and trade, about the sentiments at the...
05 april 2021
Lucapa narrows kimberlites search
Lucapa Diamond and its Lulo partners have been for close to a decade searching for the kimberlite source or sources of alluvial diamonds being recovered from within the Lulo diamond concession, in Angola. The company believes that the frequent recovery...
29 march 2021
Shashikant D Shah: “Mined diamonds and LGDs are separate categories”
Armed with a commerce degree, Shashikant D Shah entered the diamond trade by opening a diamond Jewellery Showroom exclusively for Nakshatra and Asmi brands in 2003 and has not looked back since. DM Gems came into being in 2003 with Shashikant as Founder/Owner...
22 march 2021
Anglo boosts Q1 PGMs output
It said production at Mogalakwena, in South Africa, jumped by 17% due to the higher throughput, as well as a higher grade.
Amandelbult production, also in South Africa, decreased by 7%, as testing increased in response to the second wave of Covid-19, delaying the return to work of employees following the Christmas holiday period. Joint ventures' production increased by 6%, largely due to a lower year-on-year COVID-19 impact.
It said the purchase of concentrate leaped by 9% to 326,300 ounces, also largely due to a lower year-on-year Covid-19 impact.
Anglo said refined production increased by 59% to 973,000 ounces as the Anglo Converter Plant (ACP) Phase A unit was fully operational following completion of the rebuild in November 2020 and despite planned maintenance at the base metals refinery.
The ACP Phase B rebuild was on schedule for completion in the second half of 2021.
Anglo said sales volumes increased by 66%, pushed by higher refined production, supplemented by the drawdown of minor metals from refined inventory.
The average realised basket price of $2,219/PGM ounce reflects strong prices, particularly for rhodium and the minor metals, partly offset by higher than normal sales of lower-priced ruthenium. The sales mix is expected to revert to normalised levels for the rest of the year.
Anglo said production guidance (metal in concentrate) remained unchanged at 4.2-4.6 million ounces, while that of refined production guidance was also unchanged at 4.6-5.0 million ounces.
However, both are subject to the extent of further COVID-19-related disruption.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished