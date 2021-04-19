Exclusive
Igor Kevchenkov - “The things that will survive us”
Igor Kevchenkov, Director General of ‘Russkaya Yuvelirnaya Kompaniya (Russian Jewellery Company) No. 1’, one of the seasoned professionals in the jewellery industry due to many years of experience, answered the questions about the state of the...
19 april 2021
Gold brings stability, acts as insurance, and generates higher risk-adjusted returns especially in times of heightened uncertainty
Somasundaram PR (Som) joined the World Gold Council in January 2013, as Managing Director, India. Based in Mumbai, Som is responsible for leading the World Gold Council's activities across the Indian gold market. Som has over 27 years of...
12 april 2021
Flun Gumerov - “I think that a diamond is a unique gift from nature. A synthetic diamond is a man-made imitation of the gift of nature”
Flun Gumerov, Chairman of the Council of the “Jewellers Guild of Russia” Association and the founder of Almaz-Holding, told Rough&Polished about what is new in the legislation relating to the jewellery production and trade, about the sentiments at the...
05 april 2021
Lucapa narrows kimberlites search
Lucapa Diamond and its Lulo partners have been for close to a decade searching for the kimberlite source or sources of alluvial diamonds being recovered from within the Lulo diamond concession, in Angola. The company believes that the frequent recovery...
29 march 2021
Shashikant D Shah: “Mined diamonds and LGDs are separate categories”
Armed with a commerce degree, Shashikant D Shah entered the diamond trade by opening a diamond Jewellery Showroom exclusively for Nakshatra and Asmi brands in 2003 and has not looked back since. DM Gems came into being in 2003 with Shashikant as Founder/Owner...
22 march 2021
De Beers Q1 diamond output down 7% to 7.2Mcts
Anglo American, which has a controlling stake in De Beers said that diamond output in Botswana, eased by 12% to 5 million carats in the quarter as a result of a 24% reduction at Orapa following a lower grade feed to the plant in response to heavy rainfall and operational issues, including continued power supply disruptions.
In Namibia production fell by 34% to 300 000 carats, mainly due to the planned maintenance of the Mafuta vessel while another vessel remained demobilised as part of the response to lower demand implemented in the third quarter of 2020.
Production in Canada also decreased by 16% to 700 000 carats as a result of a Covid-19-related suspension of operations in February.
However, production rose by 55% to 1.2 million carats in South Africa due to the planned treatment of higher-grade ore from the final cut of the open pit.
Anglo said that demand for rough diamonds in the first quarter recovered to pre-COVID-19 levels reflecting the replenishment of the depleted midstream, and renewed confidence by the midstream in response to the return of consumer demand for diamond jewellery in the US and China in the second half of 2020.
De Beers' rough diamond sales reached 13.5 million carats from three rough sales in the first quarter of 2021, compared with 8.9 million carats from two rough sales in the first quarter of 2020 and 6.9 million carats from two auctions in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Anglo said De Beers' production guidance remains unchanged at 32-34 million carats, subject to trading conditions and the extent of further COVID-19-related disruption.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished