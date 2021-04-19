Exclusive
Igor Kevchenkov - “The things that will survive us”
Igor Kevchenkov, Director General of ‘Russkaya Yuvelirnaya Kompaniya (Russian Jewellery Company) No. 1’, one of the seasoned professionals in the jewellery industry due to many years of experience, answered the questions about the state of the...
19 april 2021
Gold brings stability, acts as insurance, and generates higher risk-adjusted returns especially in times of heightened uncertainty
Somasundaram PR (Som) joined the World Gold Council in January 2013, as Managing Director, India. Based in Mumbai, Som is responsible for leading the World Gold Council's activities across the Indian gold market. Som has over 27 years of...
12 april 2021
Flun Gumerov - “I think that a diamond is a unique gift from nature. A synthetic diamond is a man-made imitation of the gift of nature”
Flun Gumerov, Chairman of the Council of the “Jewellers Guild of Russia” Association and the founder of Almaz-Holding, told Rough&Polished about what is new in the legislation relating to the jewellery production and trade, about the sentiments at the...
05 april 2021
Lucapa narrows kimberlites search
Lucapa Diamond and its Lulo partners have been for close to a decade searching for the kimberlite source or sources of alluvial diamonds being recovered from within the Lulo diamond concession, in Angola. The company believes that the frequent recovery...
29 march 2021
Shashikant D Shah: “Mined diamonds and LGDs are separate categories”
Armed with a commerce degree, Shashikant D Shah entered the diamond trade by opening a diamond Jewellery Showroom exclusively for Nakshatra and Asmi brands in 2003 and has not looked back since. DM Gems came into being in 2003 with Shashikant as Founder/Owner...
22 march 2021
10 carat diamond ring sold through social media
Last month a Genoa-based jeweler - Gismondi 1754 - turned to WhatsApp to sell a 10-carat diamond ring to a Swiss client without showing the ring in person.
While not replacing the need for physical shops, the trend of selling outside the traditional store network is here to stay. Labels such as Hermes, which used to be reticent to online sales, have fully embraced e-commerce. Analysts estimate online revenues for the luxury industry to have doubled to nearly 20% of sales in the past year alone. Boston Consulting Group (BCG) predicts that percentage to rise to 25% by 2023.
Luxury houses are training their sales assistants for “distant sales”. They receive client lists which they then contact to show them the latest arrivals via video chat. The assistants get to know the clients personally and send them clothes or accessories that suit their tastes and preferences, the Diamond Loupe writes.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished