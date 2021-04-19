ALROSA puts up for sale the largest diamond in the history of Russian diamond-cutting at Christie’s in May

Image credit: ALROSA

The 100.94-carat diamond named The Spectacle and boasting the highest color and clarity grades is to be put on the block by ALROSA at Christie’s Magnificent Jewels on May 12 in Geneva.According to the company, this gem was created from a rare diamond weighing 207.29 carats, unearthed in 2016 at legendary Zarnitsa, the first primary diamond pipe discovered in Russia in 1954. The rough diamond, unique in its quality, was one of the largest mined by ALROSA in the 21st century.The team of Brillianty ALROSA, the miner’s diamond-cutting arm has devoted more than one and a half years to make this polished diamond. The largest diamond in the history of Russian diamond-cutting received the highest marks from the GIA experts for its color - D, that is, perfectly colorless, and clarity - IF or without internal inclusions. In addition, the stone’s perfection is emphasized by its emerald cut, which requires high-quality diamonds.“We are delighted to present this highly anticipated diamond from our eponymous collection, which includes two more exceptional pieces, the fancy bright yellow Firebird and the purple-pink Spirit of the Rose, which have already found their buyers. The Spectacle is a true miracle of nature cut by hand. The impressive size combined with the unique characteristics of its color and the guarantee of impeccable origin, makes its appearance a unique event,” commented ALROSA CEO Sergei Ivanov.