Igor Kevchenkov - “The things that will survive us”
Igor Kevchenkov, Director General of ‘Russkaya Yuvelirnaya Kompaniya (Russian Jewellery Company) No. 1’, one of the seasoned professionals in the jewellery industry due to many years of experience, answered the questions about the state of the...
19 april 2021
Gold brings stability, acts as insurance, and generates higher risk-adjusted returns especially in times of heightened uncertainty
Somasundaram PR (Som) joined the World Gold Council in January 2013, as Managing Director, India. Based in Mumbai, Som is responsible for leading the World Gold Council's activities across the Indian gold market. Som has over 27 years of...
12 april 2021
Flun Gumerov - “I think that a diamond is a unique gift from nature. A synthetic diamond is a man-made imitation of the gift of nature”
Flun Gumerov, Chairman of the Council of the “Jewellers Guild of Russia” Association and the founder of Almaz-Holding, told Rough&Polished about what is new in the legislation relating to the jewellery production and trade, about the sentiments at the...
05 april 2021
Lucapa narrows kimberlites search
Lucapa Diamond and its Lulo partners have been for close to a decade searching for the kimberlite source or sources of alluvial diamonds being recovered from within the Lulo diamond concession, in Angola. The company believes that the frequent recovery...
29 march 2021
Shashikant D Shah: “Mined diamonds and LGDs are separate categories”
Armed with a commerce degree, Shashikant D Shah entered the diamond trade by opening a diamond Jewellery Showroom exclusively for Nakshatra and Asmi brands in 2003 and has not looked back since. DM Gems came into being in 2003 with Shashikant as Founder/Owner...
22 march 2021
ALROSA puts up for sale the largest diamond in the history of Russian diamond-cutting at Christie’s in May
Image credit: ALROSA
The 100.94-carat diamond named The Spectacle and boasting the highest color and clarity grades is to be put on the block by ALROSA at Christie’s Magnificent Jewels on May 12 in Geneva.
According to the company, this gem was created from a rare diamond weighing 207.29 carats, unearthed in 2016 at legendary Zarnitsa, the first primary diamond pipe discovered in Russia in 1954. The rough diamond, unique in its quality, was one of the largest mined by ALROSA in the 21st century.
The team of Brillianty ALROSA, the miner’s diamond-cutting arm has devoted more than one and a half years to make this polished diamond. The largest diamond in the history of Russian diamond-cutting received the highest marks from the GIA experts for its color - D, that is, perfectly colorless, and clarity - IF or without internal inclusions. In addition, the stone’s perfection is emphasized by its emerald cut, which requires high-quality diamonds.
“We are delighted to present this highly anticipated diamond from our eponymous collection, which includes two more exceptional pieces, the fancy bright yellow Firebird and the purple-pink Spirit of the Rose, which have already found their buyers. The Spectacle is a true miracle of nature cut by hand. The impressive size combined with the unique characteristics of its color and the guarantee of impeccable origin, makes its appearance a unique event,” commented ALROSA CEO Sergei Ivanov.