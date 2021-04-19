Guangdong jewellery import-export trade increases by 60% in Q1

In the first quarter of 2021, Guangdong import and export trade reached a record high, exceeding the pre-epidemic level. This statistical data was released on April 19 by the Guangdong Branch of the General Administration of Customs, as per a report in Nanfang Plus.

In the first quarter, Guangdong's import and export scale was RMB 1.83 trillion, an increase of 33.4% over the same period last year, which was higher than the national average level of 29.2%, accounting for 21.6% of China's total import and export value in the same period last year.

Among them, import of gems and jewellery to Guangdong reached 8.31 bn yuan, an increase of 75.6% year-on-year, and export of jewelry reached 12.54 bn yuan, up 62.6% year-on-year.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





