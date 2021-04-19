Exclusive
Igor Kevchenkov - “The things that will survive us”
Igor Kevchenkov, Director General of ‘Russkaya Yuvelirnaya Kompaniya (Russian Jewellery Company) No. 1’, one of the seasoned professionals in the jewellery industry due to many years of experience, answered the questions about the state of the...
19 april 2021
Gold brings stability, acts as insurance, and generates higher risk-adjusted returns especially in times of heightened uncertainty
Somasundaram PR (Som) joined the World Gold Council in January 2013, as Managing Director, India. Based in Mumbai, Som is responsible for leading the World Gold Council's activities across the Indian gold market. Som has over 27 years of...
12 april 2021
Flun Gumerov - “I think that a diamond is a unique gift from nature. A synthetic diamond is a man-made imitation of the gift of nature”
Flun Gumerov, Chairman of the Council of the “Jewellers Guild of Russia” Association and the founder of Almaz-Holding, told Rough&Polished about what is new in the legislation relating to the jewellery production and trade, about the sentiments at the...
05 april 2021
Lucapa narrows kimberlites search
Lucapa Diamond and its Lulo partners have been for close to a decade searching for the kimberlite source or sources of alluvial diamonds being recovered from within the Lulo diamond concession, in Angola. The company believes that the frequent recovery...
29 march 2021
Shashikant D Shah: “Mined diamonds and LGDs are separate categories”
Armed with a commerce degree, Shashikant D Shah entered the diamond trade by opening a diamond Jewellery Showroom exclusively for Nakshatra and Asmi brands in 2003 and has not looked back since. DM Gems came into being in 2003 with Shashikant as Founder/Owner...
22 march 2021
Shanghai Customs smash diamond smuggling gangs
All action teams seized 84 polished diamonds, 252 pieces of diamond products, and 187 packages of melee diamonds. According to preliminary investigation, since July 2020, the jewellery company from Shanghai involved in the case, together with Guangzhou smugglers has smuggled polished diamonds from Hong Kong to the mainland, valued at about 42 million yuan.
It is reported that a large amount of money for smuggled diamonds is transferred out through underground banks. According to the agreed exchange rate, domestic buyers pay RMB to Guangzhou intermediaries through multiple bank accounts, while Guangzhou intermediaries pay US dollars to overseas suppliers.
After the diamonds ordered from abroad arrive in Hong Kong, Guangdong smuggler takes the diamonds into China through Hong Kong drivers or by other means, and then sends them to customers by domestic express delivery.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished