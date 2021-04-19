Shanghai Customs smash diamond smuggling gangs

Today News

On April 15, Shanghai Customs, together with other local customs and public security departments, launched a special operation against diamond smuggling in Beijing, Guangzhou, Shanghai, and other places, and arrested 20 suspects involved in diamond smuggling, according to China Central Television (CCTV) report.

All action teams seized 84 polished diamonds, 252 pieces of diamond products, and 187 packages of melee diamonds. According to preliminary investigation, since July 2020, the jewellery company from Shanghai involved in the case, together with Guangzhou smugglers has smuggled polished diamonds from Hong Kong to the mainland, valued at about 42 million yuan.

It is reported that a large amount of money for smuggled diamonds is transferred out through underground banks. According to the agreed exchange rate, domestic buyers pay RMB to Guangzhou intermediaries through multiple bank accounts, while Guangzhou intermediaries pay US dollars to overseas suppliers.

After the diamonds ordered from abroad arrive in Hong Kong, Guangdong smuggler takes the diamonds into China through Hong Kong drivers or by other means, and then sends them to customers by domestic express delivery.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





