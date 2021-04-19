Exclusive
Igor Kevchenkov - “The things that will survive us”
Igor Kevchenkov, Director General of ‘Russkaya Yuvelirnaya Kompaniya (Russian Jewellery Company) No. 1’, one of the seasoned professionals in the jewellery industry due to many years of experience, answered the questions about the state of the...
Gold brings stability, acts as insurance, and generates higher risk-adjusted returns especially in times of heightened uncertainty
Somasundaram PR (Som) joined the World Gold Council in January 2013, as Managing Director, India. Based in Mumbai, Som is responsible for leading the World Gold Council's activities across the Indian gold market. Som has over 27 years of...
Flun Gumerov - “I think that a diamond is a unique gift from nature. A synthetic diamond is a man-made imitation of the gift of nature”
Flun Gumerov, Chairman of the Council of the “Jewellers Guild of Russia” Association and the founder of Almaz-Holding, told Rough&Polished about what is new in the legislation relating to the jewellery production and trade, about the sentiments at the...
Lucapa narrows kimberlites search
Lucapa Diamond and its Lulo partners have been for close to a decade searching for the kimberlite source or sources of alluvial diamonds being recovered from within the Lulo diamond concession, in Angola. The company believes that the frequent recovery...
Shashikant D Shah: “Mined diamonds and LGDs are separate categories”
Armed with a commerce degree, Shashikant D Shah entered the diamond trade by opening a diamond Jewellery Showroom exclusively for Nakshatra and Asmi brands in 2003 and has not looked back since. DM Gems came into being in 2003 with Shashikant as Founder/Owner...
Barrick Gold's Kibali on course to meet production target in DRC
Kibali is projected to produce between 800 000 and 850 000 oz of gold this year on a 100% basis from 808,134 oz of gold in 2020.
Its 2021 attributable gold production forecast is between 350 000 and 380 000z from the previous year's 364 000 oz of gold.
The mine's underground operation was the primary driver of production while continuing improvements in the plant's throughput and recovery rates also contributed to Kibali's on-plan delivery.
"Also, efficiency improvement projects completed during the quarter, including an upgrade of the hoisting infrastructure, are expected to boost the mine's performance further," said Barrick.
The average price of gold in 2020 was $1,770/oz, a 27% increase over the $1,393/oz average in 2019. This $1,770/oz average was a new record high, surpassing the previous high of $1,669/oz reached in 2013, and represented the fifth straight year of annual average price increases.
