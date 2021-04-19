Barrick Gold's Kibali on course to meet production target in DRC

Barrick Gold's Kibali mine, in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), produced 191 612 ounces (oz) of gold in the first quarter of 2021, putting it on course to meet its full-year production target.

Kibali is projected to produce between 800 000 and 850 000 oz of gold this year on a 100% basis from 808,134 oz of gold in 2020.

Its 2021 attributable gold production forecast is between 350 000 and 380 000z from the previous year's 364 000 oz of gold.

The mine's underground operation was the primary driver of production while continuing improvements in the plant's throughput and recovery rates also contributed to Kibali's on-plan delivery.

"Also, efficiency improvement projects completed during the quarter, including an upgrade of the hoisting infrastructure, are expected to boost the mine's performance further," said Barrick.

The average price of gold in 2020 was $1,770/oz, a 27% increase over the $1,393/oz average in 2019. This $1,770/oz average was a new record high, surpassing the previous high of $1,669/oz reached in 2013, and represented the fifth straight year of annual average price increases.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



