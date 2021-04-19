Exclusive
Igor Kevchenkov - “The things that will survive us”
Igor Kevchenkov, Director General of ‘Russkaya Yuvelirnaya Kompaniya (Russian Jewellery Company) No. 1’, one of the seasoned professionals in the jewellery industry due to many years of experience, answered the questions about the state of the...
19 april 2021
Gold brings stability, acts as insurance, and generates higher risk-adjusted returns especially in times of heightened uncertainty
Somasundaram PR (Som) joined the World Gold Council in January 2013, as Managing Director, India. Based in Mumbai, Som is responsible for leading the World Gold Council's activities across the Indian gold market. Som has over 27 years of...
12 april 2021
Flun Gumerov - “I think that a diamond is a unique gift from nature. A synthetic diamond is a man-made imitation of the gift of nature”
Flun Gumerov, Chairman of the Council of the “Jewellers Guild of Russia” Association and the founder of Almaz-Holding, told Rough&Polished about what is new in the legislation relating to the jewellery production and trade, about the sentiments at the...
05 april 2021
Lucapa narrows kimberlites search
Lucapa Diamond and its Lulo partners have been for close to a decade searching for the kimberlite source or sources of alluvial diamonds being recovered from within the Lulo diamond concession, in Angola. The company believes that the frequent recovery...
29 march 2021
Shashikant D Shah: “Mined diamonds and LGDs are separate categories”
Armed with a commerce degree, Shashikant D Shah entered the diamond trade by opening a diamond Jewellery Showroom exclusively for Nakshatra and Asmi brands in 2003 and has not looked back since. DM Gems came into being in 2003 with Shashikant as Founder/Owner...
22 march 2021
BlueRock Q1 diamond prices stronger than pre-COVID period
Company executive chairperson Mike Houston said their diamonds averaged $446 per carat for the quarter, which is significantly higher than the $327 per carat recorded during the pre-COVID period last year and the average for 2019 of $415.
BlueRock sold 4,004 carats in the first quarter, an increase of 23% from 3,267 carats in the first quarter of 2020.
"During the quarter, we sold four large carat diamonds, which generated [more than] $50,000 each for a total of $381,000," he said.
Houston also said that production levels were up in the same period last year, despite the adverse weather conditions.
The company produced 3,507 carats, a 40% rise compared to 2,503 carats, a year earlier.
"We are still targeting production [over] the bottom end of our existing guidance of 850,000 tonnes for 2021 although, for prudence, we are reducing our published guidance for 2021 of tonnes processed to 750,000 tonnes to 850,000 and carats produced to 30,000 to 39,000," he said.
"Once the expansion project is complete, annual throughput will be circa 1 million tonnes."
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished