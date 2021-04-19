Exclusive
Igor Kevchenkov - “The things that will survive us”
Igor Kevchenkov, Director General of ‘Russkaya Yuvelirnaya Kompaniya (Russian Jewellery Company) No. 1’, one of the seasoned professionals in the jewellery industry due to many years of experience, answered the questions about the state of the...
19 april 2021
Gold brings stability, acts as insurance, and generates higher risk-adjusted returns especially in times of heightened uncertainty
Somasundaram PR (Som) joined the World Gold Council in January 2013, as Managing Director, India. Based in Mumbai, Som is responsible for leading the World Gold Council's activities across the Indian gold market. Som has over 27 years of...
12 april 2021
Flun Gumerov - “I think that a diamond is a unique gift from nature. A synthetic diamond is a man-made imitation of the gift of nature”
Flun Gumerov, Chairman of the Council of the “Jewellers Guild of Russia” Association and the founder of Almaz-Holding, told Rough&Polished about what is new in the legislation relating to the jewellery production and trade, about the sentiments at the...
05 april 2021
Lucapa narrows kimberlites search
Lucapa Diamond and its Lulo partners have been for close to a decade searching for the kimberlite source or sources of alluvial diamonds being recovered from within the Lulo diamond concession, in Angola. The company believes that the frequent recovery...
29 march 2021
Shashikant D Shah: “Mined diamonds and LGDs are separate categories”
Armed with a commerce degree, Shashikant D Shah entered the diamond trade by opening a diamond Jewellery Showroom exclusively for Nakshatra and Asmi brands in 2003 and has not looked back since. DM Gems came into being in 2003 with Shashikant as Founder/Owner...
22 march 2021
Kimberlite exploration: Lucapa seeks majority stake in Lulo
Lucapa currently has a 39% stake in the kimberlite exploration joint venture, while Endiama has a 51% controlling stake with the balance going to Rosas & Petalas.
Lucapa said it believes that securing a majority stake in the kimberlite exploration licence will open up opportunities to expedite the programmes aiming to identify the primary hard-rock sources of the exceptional alluvial diamonds being mined by SML at Lulo.
Meanwhile, the company said the clearing of the haul road to access the priority kimberlites in the Canguige catchment is completed and final capping of the road will be done using kimberlite sample overburden as sample excavation gets underway following the end of the wet season.
Bulk sampling of the prospective kimberlites within and adjacent to the Canguige catchment area and the remaining prospective kimberlites in the wider Cacuilo valley will commence following the end of the wet season and continue throughout 2021, it said.
Lucapa said kimberlite delineation drilling of the remaining high-priority targets in the Canguige catchment area was also completed.
At least 20 holes totalling 691 metres were drilled by quarter-end, leading to the discovery of one new kimberlite, L036 in the Canguige catchment area.
"Drilling is now continuing in the South East of the project area where a remote camp has been set up for the drilling crews," it said.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished