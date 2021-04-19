Kimberlite exploration: Lucapa seeks majority stake in Lulo

Lucapa Diamond has resumed discussions with its Angolan partners to secure a majority stake in the 3,000km2 Lulo kimberlite exploration licence.

Lucapa currently has a 39% stake in the kimberlite exploration joint venture, while Endiama has a 51% controlling stake with the balance going to Rosas & Petalas.

Lucapa said it believes that securing a majority stake in the kimberlite exploration licence will open up opportunities to expedite the programmes aiming to identify the primary hard-rock sources of the exceptional alluvial diamonds being mined by SML at Lulo.

Meanwhile, the company said the clearing of the haul road to access the priority kimberlites in the Canguige catchment is completed and final capping of the road will be done using kimberlite sample overburden as sample excavation gets underway following the end of the wet season.

Bulk sampling of the prospective kimberlites within and adjacent to the Canguige catchment area and the remaining prospective kimberlites in the wider Cacuilo valley will commence following the end of the wet season and continue throughout 2021, it said.

Lucapa said kimberlite delineation drilling of the remaining high-priority targets in the Canguige catchment area was also completed.

At least 20 holes totalling 691 metres were drilled by quarter-end, leading to the discovery of one new kimberlite, L036 in the Canguige catchment area.

"Drilling is now continuing in the South East of the project area where a remote camp has been set up for the drilling crews," it said.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





