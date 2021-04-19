Exclusive
Igor Kevchenkov - “The things that will survive us”
Igor Kevchenkov, Director General of 'Russkaya Yuvelirnaya Kompaniya (Russian Jewellery Company) No. 1', one of the seasoned professionals in the jewellery industry due to many years of experience, answered the questions about the state of the jewellery industry.
19 april 2021
Gold brings stability, acts as insurance, and generates higher risk-adjusted returns especially in times of heightened uncertainty
Somasundaram PR (Som) joined the World Gold Council in January 2013, as Managing Director, India. Based in Mumbai, Som is responsible for leading the World Gold Council's activities across the Indian gold market. Som has over 27 years of experience in the industry.
12 april 2021
Flun Gumerov - “I think that a diamond is a unique gift from nature. A synthetic diamond is a man-made imitation of the gift of nature”
Flun Gumerov, Chairman of the Council of the "Jewellers Guild of Russia" Association and the founder of Almaz-Holding, told Rough&Polished about what is new in the legislation relating to the jewellery production and trade, about the sentiments at the market.
05 april 2021
Lucapa narrows kimberlites search
Lucapa Diamond and its Lulo partners have been for close to a decade searching for the kimberlite source or sources of alluvial diamonds being recovered from within the Lulo diamond concession, in Angola. The company believes that the frequent recovery of large diamonds indicates proximity to primary sources.
29 march 2021
Shashikant D Shah: “Mined diamonds and LGDs are separate categories”
Armed with a commerce degree, Shashikant D Shah entered the diamond trade by opening a diamond Jewellery Showroom exclusively for Nakshatra and Asmi brands in 2003 and has not looked back since. DM Gems came into being in 2003 with Shashikant as Founder/Owner.
22 march 2021
Petra boosts Q3 revenue as output dips
It said the increase was driven by improved pricing, the sale of a 299.3-carat exceptional diamond in February for $12.2 million, and the carryover of 382 000 carats, of mostly lower value stock from the first half of the financial year 2021 (H1 FY 2021), sold last January.
Petra said realized diamond prices increased by about 12% on a like-for-like basis from those achieved in H1 FY 2021.
"We are seeing encouraging signs of a recovery in the diamond market, supporting better pricing, reflected in the third quarter revenue numbers," said Petra chief executive Richard Duffy.
"Post completion of the capital restructuring, Petra is in a far stronger position, with a solid platform for future growth and development."
Meanwhile, the group's third-quarter production eased 24% to 704,498 carats compared to the previous year's 932,456 carats, with production for the nine months decreasing 19% to 2,4 million carats as opposed to 3 million carats in the comparative period last year.
Production at Cullinan in South Africa was up 9% to 436,703 carats, while a 43 decrease in production was registered at Finsch, also in South Africa with 253,607 carats.
The Koffiefontein mine in South Africa recorded an 18% decrease in production to 14,188 carats and the Williamson mine in Tanzania remained on care and maintenance.
Petra said discussions with the government of Tanzania concerning various issues at the Williamson mine, including the overdue VAT receivables and the blocked diamond parcel, are ongoing and are expected to conclude in the next quarter.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished