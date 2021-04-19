Exclusive
Igor Kevchenkov - “The things that will survive us”
Igor Kevchenkov, Director General of ‘Russkaya Yuvelirnaya Kompaniya (Russian Jewellery Company) No. 1’, one of the seasoned professionals in the jewellery industry due to many years of experience, answered the questions about the state of the...
19 april 2021
Gold brings stability, acts as insurance, and generates higher risk-adjusted returns especially in times of heightened uncertainty
Somasundaram PR (Som) joined the World Gold Council in January 2013, as Managing Director, India. Based in Mumbai, Som is responsible for leading the World Gold Council's activities across the Indian gold market. Som has over 27 years of...
12 april 2021
Flun Gumerov - “I think that a diamond is a unique gift from nature. A synthetic diamond is a man-made imitation of the gift of nature”
Flun Gumerov, Chairman of the Council of the “Jewellers Guild of Russia” Association and the founder of Almaz-Holding, told Rough&Polished about what is new in the legislation relating to the jewellery production and trade, about the sentiments at the...
05 april 2021
Lucapa narrows kimberlites search
Lucapa Diamond and its Lulo partners have been for close to a decade searching for the kimberlite source or sources of alluvial diamonds being recovered from within the Lulo diamond concession, in Angola. The company believes that the frequent recovery...
29 march 2021
Shashikant D Shah: “Mined diamonds and LGDs are separate categories”
Armed with a commerce degree, Shashikant D Shah entered the diamond trade by opening a diamond Jewellery Showroom exclusively for Nakshatra and Asmi brands in 2003 and has not looked back since. DM Gems came into being in 2003 with Shashikant as Founder/Owner...
22 march 2021
Rio Tinto’s diamond production up 18% y-o-y in Q1
Attributing the rise in diamond production in the first quarter to recovery of higher-grade ore, the mining company indicates that
diamond output jumped 18% year on year to 1 mln carats for the three months ending March 31.
According to the mining company, improvements to the productivity of its processing plant as well as greater ore availability and higher grades resulted in good overall performance.
Rio Tinto expects total diamond recoveries for the year to reach between 3 mln and 3.8 mln carats. According to Rio Tinto, while full production for 2020 recorded 14.7 mln carats, Diavik alone produced 3.7 mln carats last year.
