Rio Tinto’s diamond production up 18% y-o-y in Q1

Rio Tinto Group announced its production figures on April 20 for 3 month ending March 31, indicating a rise in the rough diamond production from its Diavik mine in Canada. Rio Tinto owns a 60% stake in Diavik.

Attributing the rise in diamond production in the first quarter to recovery of higher-grade ore, the mining company indicates that

diamond output jumped 18% year on year to 1 mln carats for the three months ending March 31.

According to the mining company, improvements to the productivity of its processing plant as well as greater ore availability and higher grades resulted in good overall performance.

Rio Tinto expects total diamond recoveries for the year to reach between 3 mln and 3.8 mln carats. According to Rio Tinto, while full production for 2020 recorded 14.7 mln carats, Diavik alone produced 3.7 mln carats last year.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





