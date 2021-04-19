Exclusive
Igor Kevchenkov - “The things that will survive us”
Igor Kevchenkov, Director General of ‘Russkaya Yuvelirnaya Kompaniya (Russian Jewellery Company) No. 1’, one of the seasoned professionals in the jewellery industry due to many years of experience, answered the questions about the state of the...
19 april 2021
Gold brings stability, acts as insurance, and generates higher risk-adjusted returns especially in times of heightened uncertainty
Somasundaram PR (Som) joined the World Gold Council in January 2013, as Managing Director, India. Based in Mumbai, Som is responsible for leading the World Gold Council's activities across the Indian gold market. Som has over 27 years of...
12 april 2021
Flun Gumerov - “I think that a diamond is a unique gift from nature. A synthetic diamond is a man-made imitation of the gift of nature”
Flun Gumerov, Chairman of the Council of the “Jewellers Guild of Russia” Association and the founder of Almaz-Holding, told Rough&Polished about what is new in the legislation relating to the jewellery production and trade, about the sentiments at the...
05 april 2021
Lucapa narrows kimberlites search
Lucapa Diamond and its Lulo partners have been for close to a decade searching for the kimberlite source or sources of alluvial diamonds being recovered from within the Lulo diamond concession, in Angola. The company believes that the frequent recovery...
29 march 2021
Shashikant D Shah: “Mined diamonds and LGDs are separate categories”
Armed with a commerce degree, Shashikant D Shah entered the diamond trade by opening a diamond Jewellery Showroom exclusively for Nakshatra and Asmi brands in 2003 and has not looked back since. DM Gems came into being in 2003 with Shashikant as Founder/Owner...
22 march 2021
Surat’s diamond manufacturing sector unaffected by the COVID-19
The majority of workers have migrated here from Saurashtra and north Gujarat, while only 10 per cent are from Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar, said Nanu Vekaria, President, Surat Diamond Association. “Of these 5 lakh workers, hardly five per cent had recently left for their hometowns in and outside Gujarat, he said.
"While some went back to attend weddings and other social gatherings, others left out of fear. Some even left for their hometowns to care for their ailing parents and relatives," Vekaria said.
“Majority of the diamond polishing units are operational at present. A marginal number of workers have left, but they will return once the situation improves. So far, the diamond industry remains largely unaffected because of coronavirus," he said.
The total turnover of Surat's diamond industry is Rs 1,45,000 crore, said Dinesh Navadiya, regional chairman of the Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC).
Navadiya too concurred that the industry remains unaffected, as very few workers have left the city despite a sharp rise in coronavirus cases in recent days.
"Those who are leaving will return as soon as the situation becomes normal. However, the number is less. Almost all units are working at present. So far, there seems to be no major impact on the diamond trade due to coronavirus," he said.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished