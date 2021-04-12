Exclusive
Igor Kevchenkov - “The things that will survive us”
Igor Kevchenkov, Director General of ‘Russkaya Yuvelirnaya Kompaniya (Russian Jewellery Company) No. 1’, one of the seasoned professionals in the jewellery industry due to many years of experience, answered the questions about the state of the...
Yesterday
Gold brings stability, acts as insurance, and generates higher risk-adjusted returns especially in times of heightened uncertainty
Somasundaram PR (Som) joined the World Gold Council in January 2013, as Managing Director, India. Based in Mumbai, Som is responsible for leading the World Gold Council's activities across the Indian gold market. Som has over 27 years of...
12 april 2021
Flun Gumerov - “I think that a diamond is a unique gift from nature. A synthetic diamond is a man-made imitation of the gift of nature”
Flun Gumerov, Chairman of the Council of the “Jewellers Guild of Russia” Association and the founder of Almaz-Holding, told Rough&Polished about what is new in the legislation relating to the jewellery production and trade, about the sentiments at the...
05 april 2021
Lucapa narrows kimberlites search
Lucapa Diamond and its Lulo partners have been for close to a decade searching for the kimberlite source or sources of alluvial diamonds being recovered from within the Lulo diamond concession, in Angola. The company believes that the frequent recovery...
29 march 2021
Shashikant D Shah: “Mined diamonds and LGDs are separate categories”
Armed with a commerce degree, Shashikant D Shah entered the diamond trade by opening a diamond Jewellery Showroom exclusively for Nakshatra and Asmi brands in 2003 and has not looked back since. DM Gems came into being in 2003 with Shashikant as Founder/Owner...
22 march 2021
Gemfields earns over $31mln from emerald mini auctions in April
The mini-auctions took place recently for two days.
The auctions contained a selection of grades that are typically offered at Kagem Mining auctions of higher quality emeralds.
Gemfields said 59 companies placed bids, with the mini auctions achieving an average value of $115.59/ct.
The rough emeralds sold at the auction were all extracted, before March 2020.
Operations at Kagem were suspended in March 2020 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and remained suspended until March 2021 to preserve cash during difficult market conditions.
It is expected that mining operations at Kagem will ramp back up to full scale by the end of this month.
Selected lots were made available for in-person and private viewings by customers in Tel Aviv, Dubai and Jaipur.
Following the viewings, the auctions took place via an online auction platform specifically adapted for Gemfields and which permitted customers from multiple jurisdictions to participate in a sealed-bid process.
"This was Kagem's highest auction revenue since March 2016 and we were very pleased to see such strong demand and pricing," said Gemfields products and sales managing director Adrian Banks.
"Because operations were suspended at Kagem in March 2020, the world's largest emerald mine produced no new emeralds for more than a year."
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished