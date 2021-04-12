Diamond certification delayed due to COVID-19

In the manufacturing centre Surat (India), the demand for certification of diamonds has shot up in recent times. The diamond companies are forced to wait for at least two months as compared to the standard one-month period, to get the certificate due to the pandemic restrictions, says a TOI report.

This delay has resulted in increases in the number of days of the payment cycle, where the small manufacturers bear the burden of interest having to pay raw diamond suppliers on time but wait almost two months before putting the finished product for sale.

Dinesh Navadiya, regional president of Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) said: “Since the buyers cannot travel and see the diamonds personally, all are insisting on having certificates. Certain diamonds which are of more than 2 cents or fancy coloured ones are sent to the USA and it takes up to three months to get their certification.”

“ Not only the manufacturer of natural ones, but manufacturers of synthetic and chemical vapour deposition (CVD) diamonds also get their diamonds certified. The foreign laboratories have their testing facilities in Mumbai but due to the pandemic the facilities are working with limited resources in adherence with the COVID-19 guidelines,” Navadiya

added.

“Demand for certification has increased as everyone wants to quickly sell their products because there is uncertainty about the lockdown. So, there must be a burden on the certification companies too. Without a certificate, the product cannot be put for sale online. Since there is a delay in certification the companies are not able to sell them as quickly as they used to do earlier,” said Babu Kathiriya, president of Surat Diamond Association.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





