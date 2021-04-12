Exclusive
Igor Kevchenkov - “The things that will survive us”
Igor Kevchenkov, Director General of ‘Russkaya Yuvelirnaya Kompaniya (Russian Jewellery Company) No. 1’, one of the seasoned professionals in the jewellery industry due to many years of experience, answered the questions about the state of the...
Gold brings stability, acts as insurance, and generates higher risk-adjusted returns especially in times of heightened uncertainty
Somasundaram PR (Som) joined the World Gold Council in January 2013, as Managing Director, India. Based in Mumbai, Som is responsible for leading the World Gold Council's activities across the Indian gold market. Som has over 27 years of...
12 april 2021
Flun Gumerov - “I think that a diamond is a unique gift from nature. A synthetic diamond is a man-made imitation of the gift of nature”
Flun Gumerov, Chairman of the Council of the “Jewellers Guild of Russia” Association and the founder of Almaz-Holding, told Rough&Polished about what is new in the legislation relating to the jewellery production and trade, about the sentiments at the...
05 april 2021
Lucapa narrows kimberlites search
Lucapa Diamond and its Lulo partners have been for close to a decade searching for the kimberlite source or sources of alluvial diamonds being recovered from within the Lulo diamond concession, in Angola. The company believes that the frequent recovery...
29 march 2021
Shashikant D Shah: “Mined diamonds and LGDs are separate categories”
Armed with a commerce degree, Shashikant D Shah entered the diamond trade by opening a diamond Jewellery Showroom exclusively for Nakshatra and Asmi brands in 2003 and has not looked back since. DM Gems came into being in 2003 with Shashikant as Founder/Owner...
22 march 2021
Diamond certification delayed due to COVID-19
This delay has resulted in increases in the number of days of the payment cycle, where the small manufacturers bear the burden of interest having to pay raw diamond suppliers on time but wait almost two months before putting the finished product for sale.
Dinesh Navadiya, regional president of Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) said: “Since the buyers cannot travel and see the diamonds personally, all are insisting on having certificates. Certain diamonds which are of more than 2 cents or fancy coloured ones are sent to the USA and it takes up to three months to get their certification.”
“ Not only the manufacturer of natural ones, but manufacturers of synthetic and chemical vapour deposition (CVD) diamonds also get their diamonds certified. The foreign laboratories have their testing facilities in Mumbai but due to the pandemic the facilities are working with limited resources in adherence with the COVID-19 guidelines,” Navadiya
added.
“Demand for certification has increased as everyone wants to quickly sell their products because there is uncertainty about the lockdown. So, there must be a burden on the certification companies too. Without a certificate, the product cannot be put for sale online. Since there is a delay in certification the companies are not able to sell them as quickly as they used to do earlier,” said Babu Kathiriya, president of Surat Diamond Association.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished