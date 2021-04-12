Exclusive
Igor Kevchenkov - “The things that will survive us”
Igor Kevchenkov, Director General of ‘Russkaya Yuvelirnaya Kompaniya (Russian Jewellery Company) No. 1’, one of the seasoned professionals in the jewellery industry due to many years of experience, answered the questions about the state of the...
Yesterday
Gold brings stability, acts as insurance, and generates higher risk-adjusted returns especially in times of heightened uncertainty
Somasundaram PR (Som) joined the World Gold Council in January 2013, as Managing Director, India. Based in Mumbai, Som is responsible for leading the World Gold Council's activities across the Indian gold market. Som has over 27 years of...
12 april 2021
Flun Gumerov - “I think that a diamond is a unique gift from nature. A synthetic diamond is a man-made imitation of the gift of nature”
Flun Gumerov, Chairman of the Council of the “Jewellers Guild of Russia” Association and the founder of Almaz-Holding, told Rough&Polished about what is new in the legislation relating to the jewellery production and trade, about the sentiments at the...
05 april 2021
Lucapa narrows kimberlites search
Lucapa Diamond and its Lulo partners have been for close to a decade searching for the kimberlite source or sources of alluvial diamonds being recovered from within the Lulo diamond concession, in Angola. The company believes that the frequent recovery...
29 march 2021
Shashikant D Shah: “Mined diamonds and LGDs are separate categories”
Armed with a commerce degree, Shashikant D Shah entered the diamond trade by opening a diamond Jewellery Showroom exclusively for Nakshatra and Asmi brands in 2003 and has not looked back since. DM Gems came into being in 2003 with Shashikant as Founder/Owner...
22 march 2021
Gold prices in India jumped ₹3,000 in April
Gold hit a seven-week high in global markets, which, according to analysts, has been driven by supportive macro cues.
India is witnessing an unprecedented surge in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases and many states like Maharashtra, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh have imposed local curbs to contain the virus. The fresh coronavirus-induced restrictions have led to a decline in physical gold purchases in India.
"Retail demand has been falling in many regions due to restrictions on the movement of people," said Ashok Jain, proprietor of Mumbai-based gold wholesaler Chenaji Narsinghji, according to news agency Reuters.
On the other hand, China, the world's biggest gold consumer, has stepped up bullion imports with a revival in demand. Dealers in China were charging premiums of $7-$9 an ounce over benchmark spot gold prices as compared to $7-$10 an ounce last week.
China has also authorised domestic and international banks to import large amounts of gold into the country, reported Reuters. "I think what's keeping the premiums in check is the recent news about onshore banks being allowed to import more gold by the People's Bank of China," says Yingtao Jin, an analyst at StoneX Group.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished