Igor Kevchenkov - “The things that will survive us”
Igor Kevchenkov, Director General of ‘Russkaya Yuvelirnaya Kompaniya (Russian Jewellery Company) No. 1’, one of the seasoned professionals in the jewellery industry due to many years of experience, answered the questions about the state of the...
Today
Gold brings stability, acts as insurance, and generates higher risk-adjusted returns especially in times of heightened uncertainty
Somasundaram PR (Som) joined the World Gold Council in January 2013, as Managing Director, India. Based in Mumbai, Som is responsible for leading the World Gold Council's activities across the Indian gold market. Som has over 27 years of...
12 april 2021
Flun Gumerov - “I think that a diamond is a unique gift from nature. A synthetic diamond is a man-made imitation of the gift of nature”
Flun Gumerov, Chairman of the Council of the “Jewellers Guild of Russia” Association and the founder of Almaz-Holding, told Rough&Polished about what is new in the legislation relating to the jewellery production and trade, about the sentiments at the...
05 april 2021
Lucapa narrows kimberlites search
Lucapa Diamond and its Lulo partners have been for close to a decade searching for the kimberlite source or sources of alluvial diamonds being recovered from within the Lulo diamond concession, in Angola. The company believes that the frequent recovery...
29 march 2021
Shashikant D Shah: “Mined diamonds and LGDs are separate categories”
Armed with a commerce degree, Shashikant D Shah entered the diamond trade by opening a diamond Jewellery Showroom exclusively for Nakshatra and Asmi brands in 2003 and has not looked back since. DM Gems came into being in 2003 with Shashikant as Founder/Owner...
22 march 2021
ALROSA Q1 2021 operating results
Diamond production grew to 7.5 m cts (up 6% q-o-q and down 6% y-o-y), driven by increased ore and gravels processing.
Diamond grade decreased 9% q-o-q (down 3% y-o-y) to 1.31 cpt primarily due to a larger share of ore processed from the Jubilee pipe and V.Munskoye deposit (lower grade deposits).
Diamond sales totalled 15.5 m cts (down 9% q-o-q and up 65% y-o-y), including 9.7 m cts of gem-quality and 5.8 m cts of industrial-quality diamonds.
Diamond inventories as at the end of Q1 decreased to 12.8 m cts (Q4 2020: 20.7 m cts). Ore and gravels inventories as at the end of Q1 amounted to 29.5 mt (up 11% q-o-q and down 2% y-o-y).
Average realised prices for gem-quality diamonds grew to $113/ct, up 25% q-o-q (down 8% y-o-y) on the back of a higher price index and a better sales mix.
Average price index gained 7% q-o-q, rising 9% YTD and coming closer to the pre-COVID-19 levels of early 2020.
Proceeds from rough and polished diamond sales in Q1 came in at $1,159 m (down 5% q-o-q and up 28% y-o-y), including $1,126 m in revenue from rough diamond sales and $33 m in revenue from polished diamond sales.
According to ALROSA assessment, diamond jewellery demand remains sustainably high at all the key markets. Supply of rough diamonds is constraint by production capacities of the mining companies, and global production in the mid-term is expected to remain ~20% below its pre-COVID levels. Mid-stream stocks of rough and polished remain balanced, the press-release says.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished