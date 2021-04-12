Exclusive
Igor Kevchenkov - “The things that will survive us”
Igor Kevchenkov, Director General of ‘Russkaya Yuvelirnaya Kompaniya (Russian Jewellery Company) No. 1’, one of the seasoned professionals in the jewellery industry due to many years of experience, answered the questions about the state of the...
Gold brings stability, acts as insurance, and generates higher risk-adjusted returns especially in times of heightened uncertainty
Somasundaram PR (Som) joined the World Gold Council in January 2013, as Managing Director, India. Based in Mumbai, Som is responsible for leading the World Gold Council's activities across the Indian gold market. Som has over 27 years of...
12 april 2021
Flun Gumerov - “I think that a diamond is a unique gift from nature. A synthetic diamond is a man-made imitation of the gift of nature”
Flun Gumerov, Chairman of the Council of the “Jewellers Guild of Russia” Association and the founder of Almaz-Holding, told Rough&Polished about what is new in the legislation relating to the jewellery production and trade, about the sentiments at the...
05 april 2021
Lucapa narrows kimberlites search
Lucapa Diamond and its Lulo partners have been for close to a decade searching for the kimberlite source or sources of alluvial diamonds being recovered from within the Lulo diamond concession, in Angola. The company believes that the frequent recovery...
29 march 2021
Shashikant D Shah: “Mined diamonds and LGDs are separate categories”
Armed with a commerce degree, Shashikant D Shah entered the diamond trade by opening a diamond Jewellery Showroom exclusively for Nakshatra and Asmi brands in 2003 and has not looked back since. DM Gems came into being in 2003 with Shashikant as Founder/Owner...
22 march 2021
SA platinum miner's operations hamstrung by COVID-19
"The impact of COVID-19 means that we've had to, for social distancing purposes, re-arrange our allocated times for transporting mineworkers underground and returning them to surface," company general manager Jacob Mothomogolo was quoted as saying by Mining Weekly.
"Our main carriage for mining material is a single carriage designed for 160 people. Because of the lockdown and social distancing requirements, we've reduced that capacity and transport to only 30 people at a time."
The main shaft has a hoisting capacity of 250 000 t of ore and 15 000 t of waste a month.
He said the additional cost of COVID-19 management was significant, and they have put a budget aside specifically for that in the 2021 allocation to deal with the pandemic management requirements.
"The realisation, however, that COVID-19 is likely to stay means that we're preparing to create additional resources for spare capacity to cater for absenteeism, especially for production teams," said Mothomogolo.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished