Igor Kevchenkov - “The things that will survive us”
Igor Kevchenkov, Director General of ‘Russkaya Yuvelirnaya Kompaniya (Russian Jewellery Company) No. 1’, one of the seasoned professionals in the jewellery industry due to many years of experience, answered the questions about the state of the...
Today
Gold brings stability, acts as insurance, and generates higher risk-adjusted returns especially in times of heightened uncertainty
Somasundaram PR (Som) joined the World Gold Council in January 2013, as Managing Director, India. Based in Mumbai, Som is responsible for leading the World Gold Council's activities across the Indian gold market. Som has over 27 years of...
12 april 2021
Flun Gumerov - “I think that a diamond is a unique gift from nature. A synthetic diamond is a man-made imitation of the gift of nature”
Flun Gumerov, Chairman of the Council of the “Jewellers Guild of Russia” Association and the founder of Almaz-Holding, told Rough&Polished about what is new in the legislation relating to the jewellery production and trade, about the sentiments at the...
05 april 2021
Lucapa narrows kimberlites search
Lucapa Diamond and its Lulo partners have been for close to a decade searching for the kimberlite source or sources of alluvial diamonds being recovered from within the Lulo diamond concession, in Angola. The company believes that the frequent recovery...
29 march 2021
Shashikant D Shah: “Mined diamonds and LGDs are separate categories”
Armed with a commerce degree, Shashikant D Shah entered the diamond trade by opening a diamond Jewellery Showroom exclusively for Nakshatra and Asmi brands in 2003 and has not looked back since. DM Gems came into being in 2003 with Shashikant as Founder/Owner...
22 march 2021
Namdia will not renew controversial diamond evaluation contract – report
Namdia appointed Nuska Technologies (then C-Sixty Investments) as a diamond evaluator in 2016 and the contract expires in October this year.
Enterprise minister Leon Jooste, however, refused to give reasons why the contract will not be renewed.
"If the board wants to appoint a valuator, they will ensure the provisions of the Procurement Act are adhered to. Best to ask this the board," he was quoted as saying by The Namibian.
Namdia board chairperson Bryan Eiseb and chief executive Kennedy Hamutenya failed to respond to questions sent by the daily.
Meanwhile, the mines ministry said in a statement that Israeli citizen Doron Cohen took overall operations and financial control of Nuska, replacing Namibians that established the company.
Cohen now owns a 60% stake in Nuska while other Israelis Anat Cohen-Shemes and Mier Cohen own a 20% stake in the company, respectively.
Then C-Sixty was accused of obtaining the contract to evaluate diamonds corruptly.
The contract was worth between N$600 million and N$1,5 billion over the five years.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished