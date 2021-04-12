Exclusive
Gold brings stability, acts as insurance, and generates higher risk-adjusted returns especially in times of heightened uncertainty
Somasundaram PR (Som) joined the World Gold Council in January 2013, as Managing Director, India. Based in Mumbai, Som is responsible for leading the World Gold Council's activities across the Indian gold market. Som has over 27 years of...
12 april 2021
Flun Gumerov - “I think that a diamond is a unique gift from nature. A synthetic diamond is a man-made imitation of the gift of nature”
Flun Gumerov, Chairman of the Council of the “Jewellers Guild of Russia” Association and the founder of Almaz-Holding, told Rough&Polished about what is new in the legislation relating to the jewellery production and trade, about the sentiments at the...
05 april 2021
Lucapa narrows kimberlites search
Lucapa Diamond and its Lulo partners have been for close to a decade searching for the kimberlite source or sources of alluvial diamonds being recovered from within the Lulo diamond concession, in Angola. The company believes that the frequent recovery...
29 march 2021
Shashikant D Shah: “Mined diamonds and LGDs are separate categories”
Armed with a commerce degree, Shashikant D Shah entered the diamond trade by opening a diamond Jewellery Showroom exclusively for Nakshatra and Asmi brands in 2003 and has not looked back since. DM Gems came into being in 2003 with Shashikant as Founder/Owner...
22 march 2021
Andre Messika: “The natural diamond industry today is one of the most transparent, regulated, and ethical industries in the world”
Andre Messika, a Paris-based topnotch distributor of polished diamonds migrated to Israel in 2003, to establish Andre Messika Diamonds in the Israel Diamond Exchange in Ramat Gan …and has not looked back since. In 2012, in recognition of the continuous...
15 march 2021
India to implement mandatory gold hallmarking from I June
In November 2019, the government of India had announced that hallmarking of gold jewellery and artefacts would be made mandatory across the country from 15 January 2021. But the deadline was extended for four months after the jewellers sought more time in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gold hallmarking is a purity certification of the precious metal and is voluntary in nature at present. The government says the aim for mandatory hallmarking of gold and silver ornaments is to protect the consumer against victimization due to irregular gold or silver quality.
From 1 June 2021, jewellers will be allowed to sell only 14, 18 and 22 carats of gold jewellery. So far, 34,647 jewellers have registered with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). The Bureau of Indian Standards is already fully energised and involved in giving approvals to jewellers for hallmarking.
The registration process has been made online and automatic. The BIS is already running a hallmarking scheme for gold jewellery since April 2000. Around 40 per cent of gold jewellery is being hallmarked currently.
According to the BIS, the mandatory hallmarking will protect the public against lower caratage and ensure consumers do not get cheated while buying gold ornaments and get the purity as marked on the ornaments. India imports 700-800 tonne of gold annually.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished