Zimbabwe ups gold production in March

Fidelity Printers and Refineries (FPR), a division of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe says gold deliveries rose by 54.57% in March 2021 to 1.8 tonnes compared to 1.17 tonnes the previous month due to improved weather conditions.

The rainy season forced the suspension of mining operations as several mines collapsed killing artisanal miners.

Local media reports also alleged that some miners withheld their gold deliveries to FPR due to late payments and poor prices.

Although gold deliveries improved in March, the first quarter of 2021 registered a 30.48% decline in output to 3.98 tonnes compared to 5.72 tonnes, a year earlier.

Gold price maintained a growth trend last year recording a 27% growth from 2019's average price of $1 395/oz, to an average price of $1 765/oz in 2020.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





