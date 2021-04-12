Botswana Diamonds plans second stage six-hole drilling at Thorny River

Dual-listed Botswana Diamonds says it will next week commence a second stage six-hole drilling programme on its Thorny River diamond prospect in the Limpopo Province of South Africa.

The programme is expected to take two weeks with the results announced shortly thereafter.

The company upgraded the potential of the property following the recent discovery of the River kimberlite pipe including 11 diamonds.

"An area with a similar geological and geophysical footprint immediately to the east of the River Pipe was identified," said Botswana Diamonds.

"Analysis suggests the potential for a larger kimberlite body than already identified."

The company will complete earthworks this week ahead of the six-hole reverse circulation programme early next week.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





