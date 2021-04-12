Exclusive
Gold brings stability, acts as insurance, and generates higher risk-adjusted returns especially in times of heightened uncertainty
Somasundaram PR (Som) joined the World Gold Council in January 2013, as Managing Director, India. Based in Mumbai, Som is responsible for leading the World Gold Council's activities across the Indian gold market. Som has over 27 years of...
12 april 2021
Flun Gumerov - “I think that a diamond is a unique gift from nature. A synthetic diamond is a man-made imitation of the gift of nature”
Flun Gumerov, Chairman of the Council of the “Jewellers Guild of Russia” Association and the founder of Almaz-Holding, told Rough&Polished about what is new in the legislation relating to the jewellery production and trade, about the sentiments at the...
05 april 2021
Lucapa narrows kimberlites search
Lucapa Diamond and its Lulo partners have been for close to a decade searching for the kimberlite source or sources of alluvial diamonds being recovered from within the Lulo diamond concession, in Angola. The company believes that the frequent recovery...
29 march 2021
Shashikant D Shah: “Mined diamonds and LGDs are separate categories”
Armed with a commerce degree, Shashikant D Shah entered the diamond trade by opening a diamond Jewellery Showroom exclusively for Nakshatra and Asmi brands in 2003 and has not looked back since. DM Gems came into being in 2003 with Shashikant as Founder/Owner...
22 march 2021
Andre Messika: “The natural diamond industry today is one of the most transparent, regulated, and ethical industries in the world”
Andre Messika, a Paris-based topnotch distributor of polished diamonds migrated to Israel in 2003, to establish Andre Messika Diamonds in the Israel Diamond Exchange in Ramat Gan …and has not looked back since. In 2012, in recognition of the continuous...
15 march 2021
Tharisa poised to meet PGMs production target
The miner's guidance for the full year is between 155 000 oz and 165 000 oz of PGMs.
It said in its production report for the period ended 31 March 2021 that the PGMs output leapt by 11.5% year-on-year on a 6E (ruthenium, rhodium, palladium, osmium, iridium and platinum) basis to 35 800 oz, compared with the 32 100 oz produced, a year earlier.
PGMs production was, however, 8.9% weaker on a quarter-on-quarter basis due to a secondary mill motor failure.
Meanwhile, Tharisa said it had a cash balance of $73.1-million at the end of the quarter and debt of $41.7-million, resulting in positive net cash of $31.4-million.
"With the much higher commodity prices, Tharisa was able to convert production into cashflow, shown in our increased net cash balance, this while we are entering the major capital phase for the Vulcan plant which remains on track for construction to be completed this financial year," said company chief executive Phoevos Pouroulis.
"Despite the combined headwinds of extreme weather conditions as well as the ongoing impact of COVID-19 restrictions during the quarter, the continued optimisation of our operations resulted in consistent mining, underpinning our strategy of generating sustainable production from our long-life assets."
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished