Endiama to boost monthly diamond output at Lunhinga

The Lunhinga project, which is owned by Angolan State-owned diamond company Endiama, is set to boost its monthly output from the current 10 000 carats to 20,000 carats, according to media reports.

Coordinator of Lunhinga Project Management Committee, Adérito Gaspar was quoted by Xinhua as saying to the press that the increase in production will begin in the second half of the year.

He said the increase in diamond output was attributed to the entry into operation of a new treatment plant in the second half of the year.

The project has a concession area of 32,500 hectares and it will be explored over five years.

Gaspar said the mine produced 322,730 carats between 2017 and 2020.

The Lunhinga Project has 358 workers, most of whom came from the old Luô Project.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





