Mountain Province Diamonds announced first quarter 2021 production and sales results

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. announced production and sales results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 from the Gahcho Kué diamond Mine.

1,392,128 carats were recovered, 16% lower than comparable quarter (Q1 2020: 1,655,121 carats), impacted by the unplanned 3-week operational stand-down in February.

Average grade was of 2.23 carats per tonne, a 22% increase relative to Q1 2020 (1.83 carats per tonne)

During the quarter, 602,773 carats were sold for total proceeds of $54.2 million (US$42.7 million) resulting in an average value of $90 per carat (US$71 per carat). This is a 6% increase relative to the average value per carat in Q4 2020 of $85 per carat (US$64 per carat), and a near-return to pre-pandemic levels seen in Q1 2020 (US$75 per carat).

The increase in average values and the positive product mix sold in Q1 reflected the growing price confidence across the rough diamond markets. Overall, on a like for like price book basis, compared to Q1 2020 company’s current average diamond value is now ahead of Q1 2020.



