Gold brings stability, acts as insurance, and generates higher risk-adjusted returns especially in times of heightened uncertainty
Somasundaram PR (Som) joined the World Gold Council in January 2013, as Managing Director, India.
12 april 2021
Flun Gumerov - “I think that a diamond is a unique gift from nature. A synthetic diamond is a man-made imitation of the gift of nature”
Flun Gumerov, Chairman of the Council of the "Jewellers Guild of Russia" Association and the founder of Almaz-Holding, told Rough&Polished about what is new in the legislation relating to the jewellery production and trade, about the sentiments at the...
05 april 2021
Lucapa narrows kimberlites search
Lucapa Diamond and its Lulo partners have been for close to a decade searching for the kimberlite source or sources of alluvial diamonds being recovered from within the Lulo diamond concession, in Angola. The company believes that the frequent recovery...
29 march 2021
Shashikant D Shah: “Mined diamonds and LGDs are separate categories”
Armed with a commerce degree, Shashikant D Shah entered the diamond trade by opening a diamond Jewellery Showroom exclusively for Nakshatra and Asmi brands in 2003 and has not looked back since.
22 march 2021
Andre Messika: “The natural diamond industry today is one of the most transparent, regulated, and ethical industries in the world”
Andre Messika, a Paris-based topnotch distributor of polished diamonds migrated to Israel in 2003, to establish Andre Messika Diamonds in the Israel Diamond Exchange in Ramat Gan.
15 march 2021
Rio Zim gold output down 27%, nickel refinery remains mothballed
It said the group's flagship operation Cam & Motor Mine carried out mining activities from the nearby One Step Mine hauling low-grade ore to the Cam & Motor plant for processing.
This, said Rio Zim, resulted in a drastic fall in gold production compared to the prior year when the mine processed higher grade ore from its Cam pits.
It also said that the gold price maintained a growth trend throughout the year recording a 27% growth from the prior year's average price of US$1 395/oz, to an average price of US$1 765/oz in the current year which counteracted the impact of lower production volumes.
Revenue generated during the period was ZWL$3.1 billion in comparison to ZWL$577.1 million in the prior year.
"The exponential increase in revenue was a direct result of the depreciation of the local currency against the US dollar," it said.
Meanwhile, Rio Zim said that the Empress Nickel Refinery remained under care and maintenance last year.
The Refinery, however, continued with cash-generating projects to partially fund the care and maintenance costs whilst maintaining the integrity of the plant.
"Over and above the initiatives to identify sources of matte, the company is also evaluating various alternatives to bring the refinery back to normal production…," it said.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished