Gold brings stability, acts as insurance, and generates higher risk-adjusted returns especially in times of heightened uncertainty
Somasundaram PR (Som) joined the World Gold Council in January 2013, as Managing Director, India. Based in Mumbai, Som is responsible for leading the World Gold Council's activities across the Indian gold market. Som has over 27 years of...
12 april 2021
Flun Gumerov - “I think that a diamond is a unique gift from nature. A synthetic diamond is a man-made imitation of the gift of nature”
Flun Gumerov, Chairman of the Council of the “Jewellers Guild of Russia” Association and the founder of Almaz-Holding, told Rough&Polished about what is new in the legislation relating to the jewellery production and trade, about the sentiments at the...
05 april 2021
Lucapa narrows kimberlites search
Lucapa Diamond and its Lulo partners have been for close to a decade searching for the kimberlite source or sources of alluvial diamonds being recovered from within the Lulo diamond concession, in Angola. The company believes that the frequent recovery...
29 march 2021
Shashikant D Shah: “Mined diamonds and LGDs are separate categories”
Armed with a commerce degree, Shashikant D Shah entered the diamond trade by opening a diamond Jewellery Showroom exclusively for Nakshatra and Asmi brands in 2003 and has not looked back since. DM Gems came into being in 2003 with Shashikant as Founder/Owner...
22 march 2021
Andre Messika: “The natural diamond industry today is one of the most transparent, regulated, and ethical industries in the world”
Andre Messika, a Paris-based topnotch distributor of polished diamonds migrated to Israel in 2003, to establish Andre Messika Diamonds in the Israel Diamond Exchange in Ramat Gan …and has not looked back since. In 2012, in recognition of the continuous...
15 march 2021
RZM Murowa diamond output dips as high-grade resources deplete
Its parent company RioZim attributed the lower production to the processing of the low-grade K2 resources after the high-grade K1 resources had been depleted in the prior year.
Operations were not affected by the COVID-19 pandemic as the mining industry in Zimbabwe was designated as an essential service and exempted from some of the lockdown measures.
Meanwhile, RZM Murowa continued to contribute positively to the group's profitability with a share of profit of ZW$494.8 million compared to ZW$ 22.9 million in the prior year.
RZM Murowa is set to invest $450 million to expand its operations in the Midlands Province of Zimbabwe.
The expansion project involves the change in mining method from open cut to underground mining for all of their kimberlite pipes.
RZM Murowa is targeting an annual output of more than 1 million carats by 2025 under their expansion project.
The company is also currently conducting an exploration programme at Sese in the Masvingo Province.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished