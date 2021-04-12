RZM Murowa diamond output dips as high-grade resources deplete

Today News

RZM Murowa produced 579 000 carats in 2020 from its operations in Midlands, Zimbabwe compared with 685 000 carats produced, a year earlier.

Its parent company RioZim attributed the lower production to the processing of the low-grade K2 resources after the high-grade K1 resources had been depleted in the prior year.

Operations were not affected by the COVID-19 pandemic as the mining industry in Zimbabwe was designated as an essential service and exempted from some of the lockdown measures.

Meanwhile, RZM Murowa continued to contribute positively to the group's profitability with a share of profit of ZW$494.8 million compared to ZW$ 22.9 million in the prior year.

RZM Murowa is set to invest $450 million to expand its operations in the Midlands Province of Zimbabwe.

The expansion project involves the change in mining method from open cut to underground mining for all of their kimberlite pipes.

RZM Murowa is targeting an annual output of more than 1 million carats by 2025 under their expansion project.

The company is also currently conducting an exploration programme at Sese in the Masvingo Province.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





