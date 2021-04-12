GSI opens new laboratory in Jaipur India

Gemological Science International (GSI) has announced the opening of its newest laboratory in Jaipur, India. The Jaipur laboratory will offer all GSI’s core services.

The new laboratory includes a dedicated division specializing in colored gemstone geographical origin and identification as Jaipur is the capital of the colored gemstone industry. The laboratory features state of the art advanced equipment and a team of professionals led by industry expert Meenu Vyas, FGA.

Debbie Azar, President & Co-Founder of GSI, states: “We are thrilled to continue GSI’s global expansion and open another laboratory in India. The demand for GSI certification and origin testing for natural and lab grown diamonds as well as colored gemstones continues to grow and the Jaipur lab will help us meet that global need.”

The laboratory will also offer a vast array of educational programs including entry level and advance colored stone identification courses, seminars and lectures.





