India's gem and jewellery exports decline by 28.46% in FY '20 – '21

A decline of 28.46% to $ 25.31 bn is seen in the overall exports of gem and jewellery in FY 2020-21 compared to $ 35.37 bn in the fiscal year 2019-20 as per the data issued by The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC).

However, the exports in the Q4 of the financial year ended March 31st, 2021 indicates an increase of over 12.73% as compared to Q4 figures of last year.

Colin Shah, Chairman, GJEPC said, “The impact of COVID could have been severe, but I acknowledge the support extended by the Central and State Govt. provided through timely relief measures and policy reforms. GJEPC’s virtual trade shows played a significant role in the recovery of exports in 2020-21. Virtual trade shows and e-commerce will continue to be the business growth drivers in 2021-2022.”



