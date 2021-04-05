Tanzania takes leadership of African Diamonds Producers Association

Tanzania has assumed the leadership of the African Diamonds Producers Association (ADPA) from Namibia.

The country’s minerals minister Dotto Biteko will chair the association for a year.

"During our period when chairing the association, Tanzania will make sure that it improves ADPA systems so as it can bring positive benefits to member states just as intended," Biteko was quoted as saying by Tanzania Daily News.

He claimed that the East African country has a ‘proper’ legal framework to manage minerals and wants the same system to be adopted by other diamond producers in Africa.

Tanzania is the largest diamond producer in East Africa.

Meanwhile, the ADPA meeting deliberated on how diamond producers in the continent can harmonise laws to allow their countries to benefit from their natural resources.

ADPA 12 member states are Angola, Democratic Republic of Congo, South Africa, Namibia, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Cameroon, Central Africa Republic, Ghana, Togo, Guinea and Sierra Leone.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





