Gold brings stability, acts as insurance, and generates higher risk-adjusted returns especially in times of heightened uncertainty
Somasundaram PR (Som) joined the World Gold Council in January 2013, as Managing Director, India. Based in Mumbai, Som is responsible for leading the World Gold Council's activities across the Indian gold market. Som has over 27 years of...
12 april 2021
Flun Gumerov - “I think that a diamond is a unique gift from nature. A synthetic diamond is a man-made imitation of the gift of nature”
Flun Gumerov, Chairman of the Council of the “Jewellers Guild of Russia” Association and the founder of Almaz-Holding, told Rough&Polished about what is new in the legislation relating to the jewellery production and trade, about the sentiments at the...
05 april 2021
Lucapa narrows kimberlites search
Lucapa Diamond and its Lulo partners have been for close to a decade searching for the kimberlite source or sources of alluvial diamonds being recovered from within the Lulo diamond concession, in Angola. The company believes that the frequent recovery...
29 march 2021
Shashikant D Shah: “Mined diamonds and LGDs are separate categories”
Armed with a commerce degree, Shashikant D Shah entered the diamond trade by opening a diamond Jewellery Showroom exclusively for Nakshatra and Asmi brands in 2003 and has not looked back since. DM Gems came into being in 2003 with Shashikant as Founder/Owner...
22 march 2021
Andre Messika: “The natural diamond industry today is one of the most transparent, regulated, and ethical industries in the world”
Andre Messika, a Paris-based topnotch distributor of polished diamonds migrated to Israel in 2003, to establish Andre Messika Diamonds in the Israel Diamond Exchange in Ramat Gan …and has not looked back since. In 2012, in recognition of the continuous...
15 march 2021
Emerald Jewel plans expansion of its ‘Jewel One’ outlets
K. Srinivasan, Emerald Jewel’s Chairman and Managing Director, said the company currently has 14 outlets and plans to take the total number to 30 in the next year. The Jewel One outlets will be opened through franchisees.
At the launch of the Ayanaa collection of jewellery, Srinivasan said. “Our company also has 15 shop-in-shops and plans to increase the number of such outlets too.”
“Flowers and Gold are a lovely and attractive combination, and every jewel in the Ayanaa Gold Jewelry collection is designed in a way that it will surely impress our customers. There are 250 designs in the Ayanaa collection, and all the jewellery designs that are in all of our Jewel One showrooms are made in-house. This feat is unique to Jewel One because our manufacturing units are vast. We have 5000 staff working for us, and 250 of them are designers. Since August last year, customers are looking at gold jewellery as a safe option for investment and hence the demand is good “he added.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished