Emerald Jewel plans expansion of its ‘Jewel One’ outlets

South Indian city Coimbatore-based Emerald Jewel Industry India Ltd plans to expand its retail footprint across the State through its branded stores.

K. Srinivasan, Emerald Jewel’s Chairman and Managing Director, said the company currently has 14 outlets and plans to take the total number to 30 in the next year. The Jewel One outlets will be opened through franchisees.

At the launch of the Ayanaa collection of jewellery, Srinivasan said. “Our company also has 15 shop-in-shops and plans to increase the number of such outlets too.”

“Flowers and Gold are a lovely and attractive combination, and every jewel in the Ayanaa Gold Jewelry collection is designed in a way that it will surely impress our customers. There are 250 designs in the Ayanaa collection, and all the jewellery designs that are in all of our Jewel One showrooms are made in-house. This feat is unique to Jewel One because our manufacturing units are vast. We have 5000 staff working for us, and 250 of them are designers. Since August last year, customers are looking at gold jewellery as a safe option for investment and hence the demand is good “he added.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





