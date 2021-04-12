Exclusive
Gold brings stability, acts as insurance, and generates higher risk-adjusted returns especially in times of heightened uncertainty
Somasundaram PR (Som) joined the World Gold Council in January 2013, as Managing Director, India. Based in Mumbai, Som is responsible for leading the World Gold Council's activities across the Indian gold market. Som has over 27 years of...
12 april 2021
Flun Gumerov - “I think that a diamond is a unique gift from nature. A synthetic diamond is a man-made imitation of the gift of nature”
Flun Gumerov, Chairman of the Council of the “Jewellers Guild of Russia” Association and the founder of Almaz-Holding, told Rough&Polished about what is new in the legislation relating to the jewellery production and trade, about the sentiments at the...
05 april 2021
Lucapa narrows kimberlites search
Lucapa Diamond and its Lulo partners have been for close to a decade searching for the kimberlite source or sources of alluvial diamonds being recovered from within the Lulo diamond concession, in Angola. The company believes that the frequent recovery...
29 march 2021
Shashikant D Shah: “Mined diamonds and LGDs are separate categories”
Armed with a commerce degree, Shashikant D Shah entered the diamond trade by opening a diamond Jewellery Showroom exclusively for Nakshatra and Asmi brands in 2003 and has not looked back since. DM Gems came into being in 2003 with Shashikant as Founder/Owner...
22 march 2021
Andre Messika: “The natural diamond industry today is one of the most transparent, regulated, and ethical industries in the world”
Andre Messika, a Paris-based topnotch distributor of polished diamonds migrated to Israel in 2003, to establish Andre Messika Diamonds in the Israel Diamond Exchange in Ramat Gan …and has not looked back since. In 2012, in recognition of the continuous...
15 march 2021
Forevermark brand introduces ‘Forevermark Icon™ Collection’
Originally designed to represent the romance and brilliance of a star in the South African night sky, while also mirroring the outline of a diamond - two everlasting symbols of forever, the icon has been reimagined in a new diamond jewellery line. Created for those with a unique sense of self, this symbolic jewellery collection is intended to be worn every day as part of one’s signature style and story. The collection includes sixty-two pieces comprising hooped earrings, chic cufflinks, asymmetric bangles, rings and pendants, crafted from 18K yellow, white and rose gold. With designs featuring ornate openwork, colourful enamel applications, pavé set diamonds and various diamond shapes, the Forevermark Icon™ collection is contemporary and effortless fine jewellery that can be worn on its own or stacked and layered with other favourite pieces to create a bold yet refined statement.
Sachin Jain, Managing Director, De Beers – India says: “The Forevermark Icon™ collection is very special and holds deep meaning for us as a brand. We wanted to honour the legacy of our icon motif, but to elevate it, incorporating our beautiful diamonds into modern, exquisite and intricate jewellery pieces, that is a personal expression of style and can be worn every day as a celebration of yourself.”
