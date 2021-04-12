Forevermark brand introduces ‘Forevermark Icon™ Collection’

Forevermark, the diamond brand from De Beers Group, introduces the Forevermark Icon™ collection, a celebration of the brand’s distinctive ‘icon’ motif, which has been intrinsic to its DNA since its inception, says a press release from the company.

Originally designed to represent the romance and brilliance of a star in the South African night sky, while also mirroring the outline of a diamond - two everlasting symbols of forever, the icon has been reimagined in a new diamond jewellery line. Created for those with a unique sense of self, this symbolic jewellery collection is intended to be worn every day as part of one’s signature style and story. The collection includes sixty-two pieces comprising hooped earrings, chic cufflinks, asymmetric bangles, rings and pendants, crafted from 18K yellow, white and rose gold. With designs featuring ornate openwork, colourful enamel applications, pavé set diamonds and various diamond shapes, the Forevermark Icon™ collection is contemporary and effortless fine jewellery that can be worn on its own or stacked and layered with other favourite pieces to create a bold yet refined statement.

Sachin Jain, Managing Director, De Beers – India says: “The Forevermark Icon™ collection is very special and holds deep meaning for us as a brand. We wanted to honour the legacy of our icon motif, but to elevate it, incorporating our beautiful diamonds into modern, exquisite and intricate jewellery pieces, that is a personal expression of style and can be worn every day as a celebration of yourself.”



