Gold brings stability, acts as insurance, and generates higher risk-adjusted returns especially in times of heightened uncertainty
Somasundaram PR (Som) joined the World Gold Council in January 2013, as Managing Director, India. Based in Mumbai, Som is responsible for leading the World Gold Council's activities across the Indian gold market.
Yesterday
Flun Gumerov - “I think that a diamond is a unique gift from nature. A synthetic diamond is a man-made imitation of the gift of nature”
Flun Gumerov, Chairman of the Council of the "Jewellers Guild of Russia" Association and the founder of Almaz-Holding, told Rough&Polished about what is new in the legislation relating to the jewellery production and trade, about the sentiments at the...
05 april 2021
Lucapa narrows kimberlites search
Lucapa Diamond and its Lulo partners have been for close to a decade searching for the kimberlite source or sources of alluvial diamonds being recovered from within the Lulo diamond concession, in Angola. The company believes that the frequent recovery...
29 march 2021
Shashikant D Shah: “Mined diamonds and LGDs are separate categories”
Armed with a commerce degree, Shashikant D Shah entered the diamond trade by opening a diamond Jewellery Showroom exclusively for Nakshatra and Asmi brands in 2003 and has not looked back since. DM Gems came into being in 2003 with Shashikant as Founder/Owner
22 march 2021
Andre Messika: “The natural diamond industry today is one of the most transparent, regulated, and ethical industries in the world”
Andre Messika, a Paris-based topnotch distributor of polished diamonds migrated to Israel in 2003, to establish Andre Messika Diamonds in the Israel Diamond Exchange in Ramat Gan. In 2012, in recognition of the continuous...
15 march 2021
Titan reports strong revenues in Q4 FY ‘21 led by jewellery division
The jewellery division has emerged very strongly from the crisis and witnessed strong growth in the quarter making very good progress on recovery. The Company recorded strong revenue growth of 60% for the overall Q4 due to the low base of March '20, with revenue growth of over 36% in the comparable January & February months. Q4 reported revenue growth was further aided by a large B2B gold coin order that contributed ~8% of the growth.
For the International Business Division, the performance of its Dubai Boutique has exceeded the internal expectations and all the retail metrics are quite healthy.
The jewellery division continued to see strong sales momentum in Q4, reflecting the strong market share gains. The sharp decline in gold prices during the quarter also gave impetus to the consumer demand for the industry.
Wedding jewellery has been a strong growth driver for the year and its share in overall jewellery revenue has increased meaningfully, compared to last year.
