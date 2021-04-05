Titan reports strong revenues in Q4 FY ‘21 led by jewellery division

Tata Group’s Titan Company has announced its quarterly update for the financial year 2021. After recording the best ever revenue in Q3, which was a festive season, the Company again recorded very strong revenues in Q4.

The jewellery division has emerged very strongly from the crisis and witnessed strong growth in the quarter making very good progress on recovery. The Company recorded strong revenue growth of 60% for the overall Q4 due to the low base of March '20, with revenue growth of over 36% in the comparable January & February months. Q4 reported revenue growth was further aided by a large B2B gold coin order that contributed ~8% of the growth.

For the International Business Division, the performance of its Dubai Boutique has exceeded the internal expectations and all the retail metrics are quite healthy.

The jewellery division continued to see strong sales momentum in Q4, reflecting the strong market share gains. The sharp decline in gold prices during the quarter also gave impetus to the consumer demand for the industry.

Wedding jewellery has been a strong growth driver for the year and its share in overall jewellery revenue has increased meaningfully, compared to last year.



